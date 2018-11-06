A new youth fitness program in south St. Helena is sending the message that you’re never too young to take care of your body.
St. Helena Fitness is launching a strength and conditioning program for youth ages 7-11.
“We’re trying to get kids active, get them off their phones, get them out of the house, build that confidence and camaraderie,” said Michael Gastelum, owner of St. Helena Fitness at 930 Dowdell Lane. “Just get them moving and learning about fitness.”
Starting Monday, Nov. 12, the program will build on St. Helena Fitness’ successful adult boot camps and personal training programs.
“But we didn’t have anything for kids,” Gastelum said. “I grew up playing sports and I know how important it is to start young, get outdoors and learn about fitness.”
Training kids is different from training adults, so the program will concentrate on body weights, air squats, lunges, and agility rather than the heavy lifting of an adult program, said Gastelum, who leads a team of certified personal trainers.
“One day we might be on the treadmill, one day we might be outside doing agility with cones, another day we might be doing ropes,” he said.
It’s a strength and conditioning program, not a boot camp, so it’s geared toward kids who want to get into sports. The goal is to develop strength, agility, endurance and coordination, and teach kids about their bodies.
If the program is successful, Gastelum might extend the eligibility to 12- or 13-year-olds.
One-hour workouts will be offered Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m. Monthly rates are $109 for one session per week, $129 for two sessions per week, and $149 for three sessions per week.
To sign up, go to sthelenafitness.com, call 302-5161 or drop by St. Helena Fitness.