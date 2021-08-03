St. Helena fruit gleaning project aims to reduce food waste

Volunteers are offering to harvest extra fruit from St. Helena fruit trees and deliver it to the St. Helena Food Pantry.
Pam Smithers and Susan Davis of the Food Pantry are leading the project, which is aimed at reducing food waste and feeding the hungry.
Mark and Pam Smithers will pick fruit for people unable to do it themselves.
Call 696-0530 to set up an appointment and learn more.
Photos: Naysayer coffee, more, coming to renovated Food City center in Napa
New look coming to Food City center in Napa.
Naysayer coffee coming to Food City in Napa
Food City changes
Food City Napa
Olde Town Barbershop opens in Napa
Heritage Eats
Food City shopping center, Napa
Workers installing vintage Food City letters
Vintage Food City letters await installation
Workers install the vintage Food City letters at the south Napa center.
Workers finish installing vintage Food City letters at the south Napa center
