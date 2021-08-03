 Skip to main content
St. Helena fruit gleaning project aims to reduce food waste

Volunteers are offering to harvest extra fruit from St. Helena fruit trees and deliver it to the St. Helena Food Pantry.

Pam Smithers and Susan Davis of the Food Pantry are leading the project, which is aimed at reducing food waste and feeding the hungry.

Mark and Pam Smithers will pick fruit for people unable to do it themselves.

Call 696-0530 to set up an appointment and learn more.

