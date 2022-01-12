 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena fruit gleaning project aims to reduce food waste

St. Helena fruit gleaning

With citrus ripening around town, volunteers are once again offering to harvest extra fruit from St. Helena fruit trees and deliver it to the St. Helena Food Pantry.

Pam Smithers and Susan Davis of the Food Pantry are leading the project, which is aimed at reducing food waste and feeding the hungry.

Mark and Pam Smithers will pick fruit for people unable to do it themselves.

Call 696-0530 to set up an appointment and learn more.

From tossed out cutting board scraps to forgotten refrigerator leftovers, we all waste more food than we realize.

