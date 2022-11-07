St. Helena fruit gleaning project aims to reduce food waste

With pomegranates and persimmons coming up, and citrus just around the corner, St. Helena's volunteer gleaners are once again offering to harvest extra fruit from local fruit trees and deliver it to the St. Helena Food Pantry.

Pam Smithers and Susan Davis of the Food Pantry are leading the project, which is aimed at reducing food waste and feeding the hungry.

Mark and Pam Smithers will pick fruit for people unable to do it themselves.

Call 696-0530 to set up an appointment and learn more.