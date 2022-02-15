St. Helena Heritage Center now open Saturdays

The St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center is now open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1255 Oak Ave.

The Center displays carefully curated artifacts from St. Helena’s past and describes many of the events and the people that shaped the growth of the community.

When the Star moved its office from the Galleron Building to the Baldwin Professional Building, the historical society inherited artifacts that contain 150 years worth of memories, including old high school yearbooks.

"We believe it’s our responsibility to document the history of our community. People trust us to record these memories,” said Stephen Taplin, president of the historical society.

The Heritage Center’s plans include new rotating exhibits that bring St. Helena’s diverse past to life.

The society's Susanne Salvestrin Memorial Lecture Series is growing in popularity. In March, the Center will be showcasing one of St. Helena’s historic families, the Yorks. The speaker is Beth Fidiam Clark, a descendant of John and Lucinda York, who has researched the extended York family and authored a book titled “St. Helena Roots: The Palmers, Thompsons, and Yorks and the Families They Joined.”

The Braceros will be the focus of the April lecture. As local men went off to fight in WWII, the Braceros arrived from Mexico to harvest the crops. They brought their families and became part of the evolving culture of the Napa Valley.

The March and April lectures will be presented via Zoom, but hopefully future programs can be in-person at the Heritage Center. Those who miss the live lectures can view them later on the “St. Helena Historical Society Lecture Series” YouTube channel. Zoom information for each lecture is posted on the “Events” page of the SHHS website, shstory.org.

The Historical Society is located in the former Catholic Elementary School at 1255 Oak Ave. The Center houses office and collections storage space, permanent and rotating exhibit rooms, and the community lecture room.

COVID policy: The staff will be checking vaccine cards and following the guidance of the Napa County Public Health Department.