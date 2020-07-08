St. Helena High grad Malick Koly is drumming for the world

Part 1 of 2
On a mid-summer afternoon, the video shoot in an empty Calistoga field is both a documentary and a metaphor.
Its subject is Malick Koly, a New York musician and St. Helena High School alum. The young jazz drummer walks to the middle of the tall grass field and takes a seat at his 3-piece kit. With no one around but the pair of cameramen tracking him, he launches into a crisp and energetic solo.
The short video, which Koly participated in during a return visit to California, is part of a YouTube documentary about remote audio recording. Visually, though, the 2017 clip plays like a scene from a near future of social distancing, taken to a creative extreme.
Just 22, Koly is an accomplished jazz artist. In this respect, he’s accustomed to exploring his own creative boundaries. For as long as he can remember, he’s been performing solos, first as a child drummer in West Africa and France, then a budding music student and transplant to Napa Valley, and now as a busy musician in New York.
But jazz is also about collaboration, a non grata concept during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in his adopted city. Over the past few months, a schedule of zero New York gigs for he and his bandmates, coupled with cancelled performances around the country and internationally, has been an adjustment. The young man was on quite a ride before most of the world shut down.
“Two thousand nineteen was just the busiest year of my life so far,” Koly said on the phone from his home in Harlem. His first language is French, courtesy of his formative years, but his accent is subtle after less than a decade speaking English, which he does with near-fluency. If conversation with him is drawn out, it has more to do with his thoughtful answers than his command of English.
Over consecutive calls, he talked about growing up on three continents while recapping his music career to date. He also spoke in terms of a personal jazz philosophy that belied his age.
An incalculable
loss to jazz“It’s been not only touring the whole wide world with Wallace Roney but also, you know, getting that absolute validation because of him — from the people who respected me prior and helped shape me to get there, and from new people who just discovered me because I was all over the world with Wallace.”
“So yeah, 2019,” he laughed. “Simply the busiest and most fruitful year of my life yet.”
The excitement and productivity have been tempered by somber reality.
Like many New Yorkers, Koly hasn’t gone untouched by tragedy amidst the pandemic. In late March, Roney, his band leader and mentor, died from complications of the coronavirus. The celebrated trumpeter was 59, the youngest in a lineup of music greats in and around New York to succumb to the virus this year. It was an almost incalculable loss to jazz.
In its lengthy obituary, The New York Times described the musician as “Miles Davis’s only true protégé.” Roney, whose style according to The Times, “bespoke an investment in the entire lineage of jazz trumpet playing,” represented a single degree of separation between his own protégé, Koly, and the great trumpeter Davis — an extraordinary through line back to the young drummer.
A little over a year ago, Roney invited Koly to join his band, a quintet made up of players much younger than himself. The lineup echoed Roney’s days in the ’90s, when he toured and recorded with four of jazz’s most accomplished players — Tony Williams, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, and Herbie Hancock — in the acclaimed Miles Davis tribute band. All but the drummer, Williams, are still alive and performing.
New York jazz clubsKoly debuted on May 24-25 at Jazz Forum, a club in Tarrytown, New York, playing in shows that coincided with Roney’s 59th birthday weekend. In a video of the performance online, he’s mostly concealed behind the “Big Man” Roney, because the stage at Jazz Forum is tiny. The audience is out of the frame, listening with rapt attention.
“There’s a certain kind of crowd that goes to a jazz club in New York,” said Bobby Bradford, a Pasadena-based jazz trumpeter and longtime History of Jazz instructor at Pomona College.
Over the phone, the 85-year-old bebop and “New Music” veteran was pleased to report that “then and now, they go to hear this music that’s difficult to listen to. They don’t go to these jazz clubs for a party. They don’t go to do a lot of loud talking, or celebrating somebody’s birthday, making a lot of noise, you know? Like you would if you go to a club where you want a band to play, sort of for want of another name, just to ‘entertain’ the crowd.”
Judging by the quality of the jazz, it’s safe to say the crowd gathered before Roney’s bandstand last year did enjoy themselves. Koly recounted that his own path to that bandstand began several years earlier, after a chance encounter in Harlem in 2011.
An extended audition
That summer, while on a visit to the United States, he and his mother were out for a walk in the Harlem neighborhood where she was spending time — the same section of Manhattan where Koly would eventually settle. They bumped into her friend, dancer Nia Love. Love is married to the saxophonist Antoine Roney, Wallace’s younger brother. When he found out Koly was an aspiring drummer, he arranged an introduction to the trumpeter. “Antoine wasn’t going to talk about his brother like you didn’t know him,” he said, “but he made it very clear that there are people that were gatekeepers and legacy-holders in this music that still remain.”
A short time later, he continued, “I went to New Jersey with Kojo, Antoine’s son, to visit his uncle Wallace. And Wallace had me play the drums, and he was impressed. I mean, for me to have him impressed with my 15-year-old self? It was like, ‘That doesn’t really make sense. He’s probably either being really nice, or something is just not right.’”
Roney’s enthusiasm for Koly’s playing was genuine, however. They exchanged contact information and developed a working relationship that eventually led to a spot for the young drummer in the Wallace Roney Quintet. The process was anything but rushed.
“You know, the interesting about it is that I’d been playing with him in his basement. I had been coming over to do rehearsals for about a year prior to actually integrating in the band. So, my audition was an extended one.”
Koly realized that Roney was surrounded by great drummers he’d already worked with. “I was just a young kid that was promising up until about exactly a year ago. So, last May was the first official time actually with Wallace as part of his band.”
The subsequent tour of clubs and concert venues around the U.S., Asia, and Europe was, he noted, open-ended, with an additional trip planned for Africa. He had every reason to believe the quintet would still be performing to this day if tragedy hadn’t struck in March.
Connections
Moving backwards on his timeline, Koly brought up the subject of music study in college and connected it to the pre-pandemic days in Roney’s band.
In 2016, he explained, “I graduated high school, and I’d been accepted to a few universities. I decided to go to The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music” in New York’s Greenwich Village. “I already had my thoughts and beliefs about music school and art school. And I went anyway because I thought it would be a good idea to make some connections.”
He emphasized he wasn’t bragging when he said that he’s always had a great sense of timing in his life. But he felt that music college, even one as prestigious as The New School, “was somewhat of a waste of time.” By the age of 18, he had met and performed with prominent musicians including Charnett Moffett, Marc Cary and, respectively, the great saxophone and trumpet players, David Murray and Charles Tolliver. For Koly, such connections made prior to college meant that “when the time actually came to go on the road, it wasn’t a choice for me to stay or to go. It was like, ‘I don’t really have to stay here.’ So, I left.”
Of course, had his French-speaking parents not sent their son on his original U.S. road trip — to stay with stepfamily members in California, attend high school, and learn to speak English — who can say where Koly might have ended up?
It’s still a safe bet that jazz would have taken hold. Many of the music contacts he made through Wallace Roney, along with the early stages of their mentorship, happened while he was a teenager. The unlikely part of the story is that this West African French citizen guest of New York City was actually a teenager in St. Helena.
“Jazz is the big brother of Revolution. Revolution follows it around.” – Miles Davis
“Jazz is the big brother of Revolution. Revolution follows it around.” – Miles Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!