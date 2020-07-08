St. Helena High grad Malick Koly is drumming for the world

In its lengthy obituary, The New York Times described the musician as “Miles Davis’s only true protégé.” Roney, whose style according to The Times, “bespoke an investment in the entire lineage of jazz trumpet playing,” represented a single degree of separation between his own protégé, Koly, and the great trumpeter Davis — an extraordinary through line back to the young drummer.

A little over a year ago, Roney invited Koly to join his band, a quintet made up of players much younger than himself. The lineup echoed Roney’s days in the ’90s, when he toured and recorded with four of jazz’s most accomplished players — Tony Williams, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, and Herbie Hancock — in the acclaimed Miles Davis tribute band. All but the drummer, Williams, are still alive and performing.

New York jazz clubsKoly debuted on May 24-25 at Jazz Forum, a club in Tarrytown, New York, playing in shows that coincided with Roney’s 59th birthday weekend. In a video of the performance online, he’s mostly concealed behind the “Big Man” Roney, because the stage at Jazz Forum is tiny. The audience is out of the frame, listening with rapt attention.

“There’s a certain kind of crowd that goes to a jazz club in New York,” said Bobby Bradford, a Pasadena-based jazz trumpeter and longtime History of Jazz instructor at Pomona College.