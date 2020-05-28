St. Helena High School Ag students stage virtual auction that ends Monday

Since 2005 and again last year, students have sold their one-of-a-kind projects during the annual Ag Boosters Rib Feed and Ag Mechanics Auction, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of that mid-April event. Traditionally, hundreds of people attend the rib feed and auction at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

The auction is coordinated by Randy Mendes, who has been the Ag Mechanics teacher at St. Helena High School since 2000.

Sarah Herdell, Agriculture Education instructor & FFA advisor, said, “In the 16 years of doing this, we have sold over 200 projects at our annual Rib Feed in a live auction. Bob Fellion was our auctioneer for 14 of those years and Johnnie White, Jr. stepped in to fill his shoes last year.”

Last year, the 19 student projects made more than $34,000. Herdell said the Boosters keep 20% of the sale price to cover the cost of consumables and maintenance of the machinery and equipment.

For the auction, senior Justin Willig created a seven-foot long indoor-outdoor table with six stools. In the center of the Live Oak top is a strip of polished aluminum. He writes that the table “has a strong steel frame and comes with six strong oak stools. The protective coating on this table will last a long time and will not yellow and crack in the sun like most.”