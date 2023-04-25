Last school year, the well-known St. Helena High School Choir program was invited to perform at two important venues in New York: Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

This is the third time choral director Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo's groups had been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall and their first invitation to the prestigious Lincoln Center, which is located next to the Julliard School. Twelve singers were able to attend the Carnegie Hall Choral Festival in New York April 14-17.

Students were able to rehearse for three consecutive days before the big day of their debut at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. These singers committed to learning the music, raised money to cover the costs, and collaborated as an elite group to put not only the SHUSD Choral Program's high standards on the Carnegie Hall podium, but also to represent St. Helena's love and passion for the arts in one of the most iconic halls in the world.

During this festival, singers were able to have a choral workshop under Edith Copley, a regents’ professor and director of choral studies at Northern Arizona University who has conducted choirs and choral festivals around the globe.

"New York was such an amazing, life-changing and inspiring experience that I will never forget," sophomore Chamber Singer Monica Suhr said. "Everything about the trip was incredible, from exploring the city, to 'Aladdin' on Broadway, to experiencing the subway on our way to the Statue of Liberty. New York was an incredible experience to share with my choir as we bonded doing things we love, singing everywhere we went. During our three-day rehearsal weekend, I learned how to connect what Ms. A teaches us in the classroom with what Dr. Copley shared with us — from how to control our voices and make music interesting to the use of dynamics and how to emphasize diction when performing in such an amazing hall as Carnegie Hall.

"My mind was absolutely blown when we walked onto the stage in Carnegie Hall for our performance," Suhr continued. "The aura of the building was extremely powerful and awe-inspiring. Performing with the other 150 students from around the country was so much fun and the hall carried our sound perfectly, almost bringing me to tears with how majestic it was. I am so, so thankful for the opportunity and for everyone who helped make it happen, including our chaperone, Isabel Flamson-Rubalcava, who was amazing and a lot of fun. I also want to give a huge thanks to my wonderful choir director, Ms. Alba, for putting her all into making this trip successful and so much fun while learning. You have no idea what a difference you have made in my life. I am forever changed!"

"It was amazing to see how our singers were so eager to demonstrate their love for singing, from day one during warmups, rehearsals to the final performance, their debut at Carnegie Hall," Gonzalez-Arredondo said. "I cannot express with words the impact this hall brings to our students. I was mesmerized when I saw each one of my singers walk onto the Stern/Perelman stage. Their impressions and passion while performing have no words to describe it."

Gonzalez-Arredondo thanked every person, business and sponsor who supported the trip, including St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters president Suzanne Nicholas and chaperone and choir mom Isabel Ruvalcaba-Flamson.

To support the program, request one of the choir groups for a performance, or know more about the program, email agonzalezarredondo@sthelenaunifed.org.

The next shows are:

• SHUSD Choir Program singing for the British Consulate at their Coronation of Their Majesties Ceremony at Grace Cathedral, in San Francisco (private event).

• RLS and SHHS at Music In The Parks, Choral Competition.

• SHUSD Spring Choral Concert, Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.