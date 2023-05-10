FOR THE STAR
In March the British Consulate-General in San Francisco invited the choir of St. Helena Unified School District (SHUSD) to perform at the celebration of the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort.
The celebration took place Saturday, with a group of SHUSD Choir Director Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo's singers from grades 7-12 performing Grace Cathedral. They sang "God Save The King," arranged by Edward Elgar; "I Vow To Thee My Country," by Gustav Holst; and, from the Renaissance p St. Helena High School choir eriod, "Sacerdotes Domini," by William Byrd.
“As we arrived at the Cathedral, we heard the beautiful sound of the 7466 pipe Aeolian-Skinner instrument, the Charles B. Alexander Memorial Organ, one of the finest American classic-style organs and among the largest church organs in the West," Gonzalez-Arredondo said. "My singers and I were automatically with tears in our eyes, mesmerized by its beautiful sound as Christopher Pharo was rehearsing 'God Save The King,' and realizing we were going to sing along with its majestic sound was truly magnificent."
“The Grace Church honestly took my breath away," said St. Helena High School senior Gabe DuBois. "It was so cool to sing in front of people that were enjoying this ceremony in such a beautiful place with a real top-tier church organ. During 'God Save the King' I saw a bunch of people in the audience standing and singing along with us. It was quite surreal and really awesome.”
Giles Beeker, the father of seventh-grade singer Leighton Beeker, reflected on the honor.
“Leighton’s participation in the performance to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III was deeply touching and sweet," he said. "Our family has connections to Great Britain and as a boy about Leighton’s age I vividly recall royal sightings and jubilee celebrations. Seeing Leighton sing 'God Save The King' struck deep chords of heritage, tradition, and hope. As anxious as he was singing in front of more than 200 people, I know the experience is one he will hold dear and value, as will our entire family.”
Parent Adam Wiedmann said, “What amazed me most about the SHUSD choir's performance at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco wasn't the grand venue, it wasn't the honor of being invited by British Consulate to celebrate the coronation, it was the spirit of our kids that rose to the challenge with grace, fortitude and courage. I've watched many of these students grow up. I know their families. And, these kids never cease to amaze me. They represented our community perfectly.”
The performance came soon after the choir's third appearance at Carnegie Hall in New York.
The choir program will perform its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
James Wilkinson, then an 11-year-old member of the Westminster Abbey choir, which sang during the ceremony, vividly recalls the buzz which started a year before the 1953 coronation. The choristers spent months preparing for the service, learning the music and lyrics to the hymns they would sing during the three-hour long ceremony. Tiers of temporary seating were installed to quadruple the abbey’s capacity to accommodate 8,251 guests, a temporary annex was built outside to provide space for the participants to don their robes and get ready for the procession, and preparations were made to broadcast the event on the still emerging medium of television.
Photos: King Charles III's coronation — from the ceremony to the outfits
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, from left, Princess Charlotte, Kate Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince William and Prince George, right, greet the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
The Coronation Procession travels along The Mall following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Gareth Fuller - pool, Pool PA
Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William travel in a coach following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
David Cliff - stringer, AP
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Andy Stenning - pool, Pool Daily Mirror
Prince Harry, center, speaks with Anne, the Princess Royal in Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Richard Pohle - pool, Pool The Times
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023.
Yui Mok - pool, Pool PA
Prince William kisses his father King Charles III during his coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey in London, Saturday May 6, 2023.
Yui Mok - pool, Pool PA
Soldiers march in a procession after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
David Cliff - stringer, AP
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Petr David Josek - staff, AP
Britain's King Charles III waves as he leaves in a procession on the way to Buckingham Palace after his coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Kin Cheung - staff, AP
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Gareth Cattermole - pool, POOL GETTY
The Coronation Procession travels along The Mall following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Gareth Fuller - pool, POOL PA
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, centre, Prince William, right, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Princess Charlotte, down left, and Prince Louis, down centre, during the coronation of Britain's King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Leon Neal - pool, Pool Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP
A rider loses control of their horse as crowds gather to watch the coronation procession of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Christopher Pledger - pool, Pool Telegraph
The procession accompanying Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla towards Buckingham Palace moves past anti-monarchist, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Mosa'ab Elshamy - stringer, Pool AP
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over after their coronation ceremony, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Petr David Josek - staff, AP
Crowds are on the way to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after the coronation in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Carl Court - pool, Pool Getty Images
People walk past a giant screen in Piccadilly Circus, central London, showing an image of Britain's King Charles III during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, Saturday May 6, 2023.
Emilio Morenatti - staff, AP
King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, followed by Queen Camilla, leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following his coronation ceremony, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Ben Birchall - pool, Pool PA
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on the way back to Buckingham Palace after his coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Vadim Ghirda - staff, AP
The Coronation Procession travels along The Mall following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Gareth Fuller - pool, Pool PA
Princess Charlotte departs Westminster Abbey after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III in London Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Alessandra Tarantino - staff, AP
A man sleeps on the ground ahead of Britain's King Charles III coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Emilio Morenatti - staff, AP
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Toby Melville - pool, Pool Reuters
Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown and carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.
Ben Stansall - pool, POOL AFP
A coach carrying Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis rides past protesters following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023.
Violeta Santos Moura - pool, Pool Reuters
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023.
Yui Mok - pool, Pool PA
Britain's Prince William touches St Edward's Crown on King Charles III's head during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday May 6, 2023.
Yui Mok - pool, Pool PA
Katy Perry at Westminster Abbey during the coronation of King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Gareth Cattermole - pool, POOL getty
King Charles III sits as he receives The St Edward's Crown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Jonathan Brady - pool, Pool PA
Britain's King Charles III greets the crowd as he and Queen Camilla travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Rob Pinney - pool, Pool Getty Images
US singer Katy Perry, center, leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.
Jane Barlow - pool, Pool PA
