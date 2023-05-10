In March the British Consulate-General in San Francisco invited the choir of St. Helena Unified School District (SHUSD) to perform at the celebration of the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort.

The celebration took place Saturday, with a group of SHUSD Choir Director Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo's singers from grades 7-12 performing Grace Cathedral. They sang "God Save The King," arranged by Edward Elgar; "I Vow To Thee My Country," by Gustav Holst; and, from the Renaissance p St. Helena High School choir eriod, "Sacerdotes Domini," by William Byrd.

“As we arrived at the Cathedral, we heard the beautiful sound of the 7466 pipe Aeolian-Skinner instrument, the Charles B. Alexander Memorial Organ, one of the finest American classic-style organs and among the largest church organs in the West," Gonzalez-Arredondo said. "My singers and I were automatically with tears in our eyes, mesmerized by its beautiful sound as Christopher Pharo was rehearsing 'God Save The King,' and realizing we were going to sing along with its majestic sound was truly magnificent."

“The Grace Church honestly took my breath away," said St. Helena High School senior Gabe DuBois. "It was so cool to sing in front of people that were enjoying this ceremony in such a beautiful place with a real top-tier church organ. During 'God Save the King' I saw a bunch of people in the audience standing and singing along with us. It was quite surreal and really awesome.”

Giles Beeker, the father of seventh-grade singer Leighton Beeker, reflected on the honor.

“Leighton’s participation in the performance to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III was deeply touching and sweet," he said. "Our family has connections to Great Britain and as a boy about Leighton’s age I vividly recall royal sightings and jubilee celebrations. Seeing Leighton sing 'God Save The King' struck deep chords of heritage, tradition, and hope. As anxious as he was singing in front of more than 200 people, I know the experience is one he will hold dear and value, as will our entire family.”

Parent Adam Wiedmann said, “What amazed me most about the SHUSD choir's performance at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco wasn't the grand venue, it wasn't the honor of being invited by British Consulate to celebrate the coronation, it was the spirit of our kids that rose to the challenge with grace, fortitude and courage. I've watched many of these students grow up. I know their families. And, these kids never cease to amaze me. They represented our community perfectly.”

The performance came soon after the choir's third appearance at Carnegie Hall in New York.

The choir program will perform its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.

Photos: King Charles III's coronation — from the ceremony to the outfits