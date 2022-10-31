 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena High School Class of 1972 holds 50-year reunion

St. Helena High School Class of 1972

The St. Helena High School Class of 1972 holds its 50-year reunion at Crane Park. Standing: Euclides “Kiki” Gomes, John Mazza, Phil Koehn, Jim Casten, Fred Bott, JoAnn Nichelini, Bruce Coulthard, Pam Branch-Rubio, Ed Bott, Kim Perez, Ed Hawks, Tim Meadows, Rick Sciutto and Phil Fox. Seated: Max De Luna, Paula Galleron, Cheryl Emmolo, Mariam Hovanesian-Hansen, Mindy Rauch-Harding, Debbie Plummer-Burke, Vickie Dominguez-Viera, Leslie Stanton, Rodney Skillings, Jere Henderson, Anthony Reyes and Jon Salinger.

The St. Helena High School Class of 1972 held their 50-year reunion at Crane Park in St. Helena on Oct. 1.

The reunion committee members were Cheryl Emmolo, Mindy Rauch-Harding, Leslie Stanton, Mariam Hovanesian Hansen, Jon Salinger, Phil Koehn and Anthony and Grace Reyes. The class was originally 124 members, but sadly 20 are deceased. Of the remaining 104 there were 25 classmates in attendance from near and far. A dinner was catered by Heritage Eats of Napa, along with wines from the class. It was a warm afternoon and a great time was had by all.

