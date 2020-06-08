St. Helena High School Class of 2020 receives scholarships

Members of St. Helena High School's Class of 2020 received their diplomas on Monday and Tuesday. Here are the scholarships they received, with each student's post-secondary plans in italics.
Lucia Miel Abreu -- Long Beach City College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Fernanda Aguila Gutierrez -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship; Cummings Family Scholarship
Kevin Geovani Argueta Mejia -- U.S. Marines -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Marylu Avina Rodriguez -- University of Southern California -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program
Alejandro Jesus Avina -- Sacramento State University -- California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship; Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; Napa County Hispanic Network; St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
Jade Gabriel Bartolucci -- U.S. Army -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award
Paulina Ivette Bautista -- Napa Valley College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Ellie Kathleen Blakeley -- Santa Barbara City College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Riley Kekoa Bothof -- Orange Coast College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nicole Butala -- Long Beach State University -- American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarships; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Ernie Navone Memorial Scholarship; Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship; Napa Chapter of Realtors Shane Scholarship; Officer David Darling Memorial Scholarship; Saints Got Talent Scholarship Winner; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship -- The Greta Ericson Achievement Award; The Schulze Family Foundation Scholarship Program
Matteo Martinez Caldera -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Mitzi Mireya Caldera -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award
Daniel Calderon Calderon -- Transition Program
Ryland Blythe Campos -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Lucille Ann Carpy -- Boise State University -- St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship
Jesus Miguel Castillo Martinez -- Napa Valley College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Laura Ventura Chavez Ramirez -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award
Nicole Juliana Cia -- Cal Poly San Luis Obispo -- American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarships; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship; Kiwanis Club of St. Helena -- Dr. Bob Darter; Order Sons of Italy in America St. Helena #2077 Scholarship; Paul Alexander Scholarship Foundation; Saints Athletic Association Scholarship; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship; St. Helena Rotary Scholarship for Nursing/Health Care; St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship
Jesse James Cole -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Appellation St. Helena Oenology/Viticulture Scholarship; Bruce Frank Scholarship; Keith Bowers Memorial Scholarship; Order Sons of Italy in America St. Helena #2077 Scholarship; SHHS FFA Scholarship; St. Helena Junior Women's Vocational Scholarship; The CFW Foundation Scholarship
Samuel Anthony Coltrin -- Arizona State University -- Quirici Family Memorial
George Joseph Conwell -- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute -- American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarships; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Napa County Landmarks (NCL) Preservation Action Committee (PAC) Scholarship; Napa Valley Marathon Scholarship; Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship; Stephen C. McCullagh Memorial Scholarship
Rylee Madison Daniels -- Gap Year -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award
Collin William Darrall -- Santa Barbara City College -- Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship; The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship
James Lowry Davis -- U.S. Marines
Margarito Delgadillo -- Napa Valley College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Jackson Robert Anthony Dena -- Gap Year -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Marcus Calder DeSante -- University of St. Andrews -- Burrell Wilson Mathematics Scholarship; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Kiwanis / City of St. Helena
Larkin Cole Dewyer -- Sacramento State University -- Napa County Bar Association Scholarship
Cody John DiTomaso -- Santa Barbara City College -- Ernie Navone Memorial Scholarship; Order Sons of Italy in America St. Helena #2077 Scholarship; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship; St. Helena Carpy Gang Alumni Association Athletic Award; St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship
Samuel Joseph Dodane -- University of Michigan -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award; Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship; St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship
Eva Louise Eisentraut -- Gap Year
Justin Sebastian Escobedo Fabela -- Napa Valley College -- The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship
America Flores Hernandez -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Bruce Frank Scholarship; Mary Blackwood Collier Scholarship for Excellence in French
Juan Carlos Flores -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Moises Gallegos -- U.S. Marines -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Jonathan Thomas Gamble -- Colorado College -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Saints Athletic Association Scholarship
Benjamin David Gardner -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Karl Sawyer Gerdes -- Work -- St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship
Maria Natali Gonzalez Esquivel -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Sofia Emilia Gott -- Portland State University -- First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena - Peacemaking Scholarship; Order Sons of Italy in America St. Helena #2077 Scholarship; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship - The Marnie Cunningham Memorial Award; St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship; St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship
William Lincoln Grace -- College of the Redwoods -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Caleb Josue Umek Granados -- Chico State University -- Wood Family Memorial Scholarship
Patrick Ryan Hamlin -- Washington State University -- Independent Order of Oddfellows Members Scholarship; St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Wood Family Memorial Scholarship
Anne Alexandra Haynie-Gullung -- Puget Sound University -- Wood Family Memorial Scholarship
Janna Hernandez -- Napa Valley College -- Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; Elks Larison High School Scholarship
Sergio Antonio Hernandez -- U.S. Marines
Connor Andre Scheer Hitt -- Los Angeles College of Music -- Napa Valley Jazz Society; St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship
Kristina Ann Isdahl -- UC Davis -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Caleb Edward Jeske -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award; Quirici Family Memorial
Cesar Daniel Jimenez Ceja -- Napa Valley College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Macy Maleda Kibbish -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship; Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship
Rowan Thomas Knight -- University of Oregon -- Wood Family Memorial Scholarship
Lee, Marcus N -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Donald Lehman -- Santa Barbara City College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship; St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program
Cindy Lopez Alvarado -- Napa Valley College -- Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley Scholarship; Napa County Bar Association Scholarship
Graciela Dyani Lopez -- Sacramento State University -- Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; Mexican-American Golf Association; Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Scholarship; St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship
Mason Kai John Marinos Marquez -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Erik Alejandro Martinez Alcala -- Sacramento State University -- Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; Harold U. Smith Memorial Scholarship; Napa County Hispanic Network; The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship
Juliana Angela Joy Martinez -- Emory University -- American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarships; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Kirsten Venge Memorial Scholarship; Napa County Hispanic Network; The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship
Cynthia Medrano -- San Francisco State University -- California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award; St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship
Jacob Randall-Jule Mendes -- University of Oregon -- St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship; Wood Family Memorial Scholarship
Stephanie Lu-Bottazzi Menegon -- Seattle Pacific University -- American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarships; Community Projects Inc. Scholarship; Mary Blackwood Collier Scholarship for Excellence in French; Order Sons of Italy in America St. Helena #2077 Scholarship In Memory of Pat Scott; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship
Liam Cary Milliken -- Walla Walla Community College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Jawad Muhammad -- Napa Valley College -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award
Christian Navarro -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Nicholas Michael Novak -- Occidental College -- American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarships; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Stephen C. McCullagh Memorial Scholarship
Inemeset Boitumelo Okon -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award
Vanessa Ortiz -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Sofia Satine Wedlake Osborne -- Carnegie Mellon University -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence;Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship; Napa County Landmarks (NCL) Preservation Action Committee (PAC) Scholarship; Napa Valley Jazz Society; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship - The Seanna McGowan Award for the Arts; St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship
Kayla Michele Patlan-McKay -- CSU Northridge -- Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; Lola M. Thorburn Scholarship; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship; St. Helena Post 199 Dave Curtin Scholarship
Emma Elizabeth Pierce -- UCLA -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Saints Got Talent Scholarship Winner; SHHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship
Maria Olga Ponomarenko -- Work -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award
Wolfgang Charles Prichett -- Marymount Manhattan College -- St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship; St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship
Adriana Ramirez-Duran -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Eduardo Ramirez -- Ogden-Weber Technical College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Quinn Nokisi Randall-Darter -- Cuesta College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Madeleine Dorothy Helene Reble -- Napa Valley College -- Cummings Family Scholarship; Elks Larison High School Scholarship
Jordan Elijah Reilly -- Cuesta College -- Athletic Feat Scholarship; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship; The Jerry and Michelle Hyde Community College Scholarship in honor of Bruce Frank
Camila Reyes -- Napa Valley College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
David Santiago James Reyes -- Wyotech -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Christian Rincon -- Ogden-Weber Technical College -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award
Stefhany Rios Hernandez -- UC Davis -- Appellation St. Helena Oenology/Viticulture Scholarship; CAPCA Scholarship; Jack L. Davies Ag Land Preservation Fund Scholarship; Keith Bowers Memorial Scholarship; Marj Preston Memorial Scholarship; Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation's Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship; Napa County Hispanic Network; Pope Valley Scholarship Fund; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship - The Jeanne Bothe Memorial Award; St. Helena Rotary Scholarship in Honor of Mark Terrell; The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship
Johann Joseph Risbeck -- Military
Avery Mae Roberts -- UCLA -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Napa Chapter of Realtors Shane Scholarship; Napa County Landmarks (NCL) Preservation Action Committee (PAC) Scholarship; Napa Valley Marathon Scholarship; The Schulze Family Foundation Scholarship Program
Arlen Robledo Rodriguez -- UC Davis -- American Association of University Women Award; Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship; Jaime Rubio Scholarship; Napa County Hispanic Network; Wood Family Memorial Scholarship
Luis Enrique Guzman Rodriguez -- U.S. Navy -- Betty Wood Upward Bound Award; California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship
Claudia Jacqueline Rojas-Flores -- Napa Valley College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Parks Ronayne -- Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising -- St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship
Julian Jesus Ruvalcaba -- Work
Daniela Salomon Ochoa -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship; Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley Scholarship; First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena -- Violet Young Memorial Scholarship; SHHS Class of 1952 Scholarship in Memory of Richard Miller
Yuleni Danae Sanchez Bravo -- UC Davis -- Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena - Violet Young Memorial Scholarship; Independent Order of Odd Fellows Scholarship; Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship; Napa County Hispanic Network; SHHS Class of 1962 "Tribute To Our Teachers" Scholarship; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship; St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program; Tom and Lennis Giugni Memorial Scholarship
Jenifer Michel Sanchez Ortiz -- Sacramento State University -- Napa Valley Marathon Scholarship; The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship
Ryan Alexander Pena Searl -- UC Santa Barbara -- Athletic Feat Scholarship; Wood Family Memorial Scholarship
Ivy Shaw -- UC Santa Cruz -- Alliance Française Scholarship; Community Projects Inc. Scholarship; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Mary Blackwood Collier Scholarship for Excellence in French
Jacquelin Sierra Martinez -- Napa Valley College -- John Brown Memorial Scholarship; The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship
Smith, Alura Jane -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Holden Aubrey Smith -- Gonzaga University -- Al Ponce Scholarship in Memory of Terri Strange; Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence; Napa County Landmarks (NCL) Preservation Action Committee (PAC) Scholarship; Napa Valley Jazz Society; Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Scholarship; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship; St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship
Donovan Solano -- Napa Valley College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Caroline Marguerite Steil -- St. Mary's College -- Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award; Mary Blackwood Collier Scholarship for Excellence in French
Abigail Rose Theodorou -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship; Cummings Family Scholarship
Jesus Torres -- Napa Valley College -- Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk/Waller-Crafford Scholarship; St. Helena Rotary Scholarship – Interact; The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship for Napa Valley College
Larry Thetan Trattler -- College of the Redwoods -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship
Gabriela Alicia Vega Zepeda -- Pierce College -- Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship; Mary Blackwood Collier Scholarship for Excellence in French; SHHS FFA Scholarship
Sebastian Edward Verbera -- Work
Joseph Neal Nderu Waweru -- U.S. Air Force
Justin Everett Wiig -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship; St. Helena Junior Women's Vocational Scholarship; St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship
Marilyn Elizabeth Wilms -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Deanna Becker Scholarship Award; Jack L. Davies Ag Land Preservation Fund Scholarship; Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation's Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship; Pope Valley Scholarship Fund; Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship
Frida Sofia Zazueta Sanchez -- Santa Rosa Junior College -- Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship; Cummings Family Scholarship
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!