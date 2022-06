St. Helena High School Class of 2022 receives scholarships

Members of St. Helena High School’s Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 17. Here are the scholarships they received.

Alexa Aguila Gutierrez — AVID stole, Bruce Frank Scholarship, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Cummings Family Scholarship, Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS Class of 1962 "Tribute To Our Teachers" Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Vincent Altemus — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Maci Alvarez — American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarship, Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, John Brown Memorial Scholarship, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, St. Helena Rotary Scholarship — Interact, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), State Seal of Civic Engagement, The Schulze Family Foundation Scholarship Program

Arely Alvizo-Guzman — California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, SHHS Community Service Awards, St. Helena Rotary Scholarship for Nursing/Health Care

Francisco Arias Navarro — Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship, Mexican-American Golf Association

Susana Arranaga — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Cummings Family Scholarship, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena — Violet Young Memorial Scholarship, Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk/Waller-Crafford Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship

Araceli Avina Rodriguez — American Association of University Women Award, Associated Student Body Award, AVID stole, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS Community Service Awards, SHHS FFA Sash, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — The Greta Ericson Achievement Award, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), The Smith Family Scholarship — Helping Kids Soar!

Sophia Baillargeon Stanfield — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Napa Chapter of Realtors Shane Scholarship, SHHS Community Service Awards, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship, State Seal of Civic Engagement, The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship

Tiago Bastos Amaro — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Cummings Family Scholarship, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

Graciana Bill — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship

Marlene Blanco — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Cummings Family Scholarship

Rehn Bothof — American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, John Brown Memorial Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Kira Burgess — Ainsworth Family Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Napa County RCD, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Clayton Burton — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Cummings Family Scholarship, Jerry and Michele Hyde Community College Scholarship in Memory of Bruce Frank, SHHS Community Service Awards, SHHS FFA Sash, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), State Seal of Civic Engagement, Thespian Honor Cord

Ava Busby — Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Paul Alexander Scholarship Foundation, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Paige Cabral — French Honor Society, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Lindsay Caldera — ACSA Region 4 Korby Olson Scholarship, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Deanna Becker Scholarship Award, St. Helena Preschool For All Scholarship in Memory of Jaime Rubio, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Charles Carpy — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Saints Athletic Association Scholarship, St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Gissel Carrillo Fregoso — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Denise & Dave Smith Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship

Julio Chavez Ramirez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, Elks Larison High School Scholarship

Chase Chreste — Ainsworth Family Scholarship, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Fiona Crowley — Napa Valley Marathon Scholarship, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Micah Diaz — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Fernando Diaz Hernandez — AVID stole, Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship

Henry Dixon — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Ethan Drumm — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Noelle Duncan — Cummings Family Scholarship, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Miles Dunham — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Reina Erwin — Burrell Wilson Mathematics Scholarship, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Anjali Felder — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Elguin Flores Espana — Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Logan Gomez — AVID stole, Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Harold U. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Marj Preston Memorial Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Jorge Gonzalez Gonzalez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord - Floral Design

Layne Griffin — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics

Esther Guerrero — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture

Daniela Gutierrez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund

Alejandro Guzman — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Stephen C. McCullagh Memorial Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Candy Guzman — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Garr Hanson — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, SHHS FFA Sash, SHHS FFA Scholarship, St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship

Miles Harvey — St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Thespian Honor Cord, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Elijah Heitz — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, French Honor Society, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Kirsten Venge Memorial Scholarship, The Schulze Family Foundation Scholarship Program

Jasper Henry — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Emily Hernandez — AVID stole, Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley Scholarship, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship

Victor Manuel Hernandez — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture

Everardo Hernandez Hernandez — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award

Alexandra Hill — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Brent Isdahl — Associated Student Body Award, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Greyson Ittig — Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Colleen Jeske — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Mazlyn Jones — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Independent Order of Oddfellows Scholarship, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Thespian Honor Cord

Gabriella Kessey — DMMF Culinary Scholarship in Honor of David DeLoera

Mary Lamborn — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, French Honor Society, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Napa County Bar Association Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (French)

Abigail Langhoff — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Jack Langhoff — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord - Ag Mechanics, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash

Steven Larrabee — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Software and Systems Development, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Lola M. Thorburn Scholarship, SHHS Community Service Awards, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Calin Lehman — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Damon Lord — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture

Bryce Luhn — Bruce Frank Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award, First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena — Peacemaking Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Napa County Bar Association Scholarship, Napa County RCD, St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship

Loren Maher — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Ernie Navone Memorial Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Israel Martinez — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Edyyt Mauricio Ambrocio — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund, St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Ada Mejia — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship

Jonathan Mendoza Armas — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, Elks Larison High School Scholarship, St. Helena Post 199 Dave Curtin Scholarship, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Alex Montanez Ramirez — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship

Tracy Moodenbaugh — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics

Kaylee Moura — Appellation St. Helena Oenology/Viticulture Scholarship, Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord - Food Service & Hospitality, Deanna Becker Scholarship Award, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence, Keith Bowers Memorial Scholarship, SHHS FFA Sash, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Tuuli Muessel — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Lance Venard Nonescan — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, SHHS Community Service Awards, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, Thespian Honor Cord

Alexandra Novak — Alliance Française Scholarship, American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarship, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, French Honor Society, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS Community Service Awards, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, State Seal of Biliteracy (French), State Seal of Civic Engagement

Brenna Pauls — American Association of University Women Award, Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Chiaki Iida '75, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, French Honor Society, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS Community Service Awards, SHHS FFA Sash, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — The Marnie Cunningham Memorial Award, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship

Milsy Perez Morales — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture

Nicholas Prager — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash

Zoey Pratt — Art Association Napa Valley Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Thespian Honor Cord

Spencer Printz — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics

Robert Przybylinski — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Citlaly Pulido Avina — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Carmela Ramirez — AVID stole, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund

Jessica Ramirez Hernandez — AVID stole, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Kai Randall-Darter — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Grant Ratterree — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, SHHS FFA Sash, Thespian Honor Cord

Jovani Rivera — Community Projects Inc. Scholarship in Memory and In Honor of Mary Massey, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Cummings Family Scholarship, St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Ivan Robledo — AVID stole, Ernie Navone Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Carpy Gang Alumni Association Athletic Award, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Dylan Rodriguez — AVID stole, Tom and Lennis Giugni Memorial Scholarship

Sofia Rodriguez — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Andrea Rodriguez Evangelista — AVID stole, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Keyla Roldan Osorio — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award

Harrison Ronayne — CTE Pathway Completion Cord - Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Giovani Ruvalcaba — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship

Antonio Santoyo — CTE Pathway Completion Cord – Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Orlando Segura — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality

William Slaybaugh-Dappen — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Napa County RCD, Napa Valley Marathon Scholarship, Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, SHHS Community Service Awards, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — The Jeanne Bothe Memorial Award, St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship, Stephen C. McCullagh Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Smith — Al Ponce Scholarship in Memory of Terri Strange, Associated Student Body Award, Athletic Feat Scholarship, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS FFA Sash, SHHS FFA Scholarship, St. Helena Rotary — Interact Sash, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Diana Sosa Lopez — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation's Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Alexzander Svenningsen — AVID stole, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, The Bob Pestoni Award #71

Kenia Tapia — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Denise & Dave Smith Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Kiwanis Club of St. Helena — Dr. Bob Darter, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Andrea Tobon — Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, Saints Athletic Association Scholarship

Sophia Trujillo — French Honor Society, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Uribe — AVID stole, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Community Projects Inc. Scholarship in Memory and In Honor of Mary Massey, First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena — Violet Young Memorial Scholarship, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Kaitlyn Valenzuela — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Isaac Velazquez — AVID stole, Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Cruz Williams-Smith — Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk/Waller-Crafford Scholarship

Henrik Wrede — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)