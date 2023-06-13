Members of St. Helena High School’s Class of 2023 received their diplomas on June 9. Here are the scholarships they received.

David Aguilera-DeLuna — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Ernie Navone Memorial Scholarship

Stevie Alvarez — American Association of University Women Award, Associated Student Body Award, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Estefani Ambriz Aguilar — AVID stole, Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Zaira Arroyo — AVID stole, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Denise & Dave Smith Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena — Violet Young Memorial Scholarship

Casey Baraz — American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarship, Associated Student Body Award, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Marj Preston Memorial Scholarship

Arturo Barragan Martinez — SHHS FFA Sash

Remi-Lou Basile — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, Cummings Family Scholarship

Jenna Bauer — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund, SHHS FFA Sash

Arleth Bautista Bernal — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Jack L. Davies Ag Land Preservation Fund Scholarship, Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation's Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, SHHS FFA Sash, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award, The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship, The Neal Family Scholarship

Clementine Berlin — Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Eva Bowen — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk/Waller-Crafford Scholarship, National Honor Society, Stephen C. McCullagh Memorial Scholarship

Nicholas Broyles — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Taylor Buchanan — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, SHHS FFA Sash

Sean Burton — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, DMMF Culinary Scholarship in Honor of David DeLoera

Cristian Carson Flores — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Stephanie Cendejas Morales — Cummings Family Scholarship, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Emmanuel Colin Gonzalez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality

Clayton Crean — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics

Aaron Cruz — AVID stole, Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Linnea Cupp — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS FFA Sash, SHHS FFA Scholarship, The Schulze Family Foundation College Scholarship Program

Sofia Cupp — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Jack L. Davies Ag Land Preservation Fund Scholarship, Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation's Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship, SHHS FFA Sash

Haven Demchuk — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Brandon Diaz Fregoso — AVID stole, Burrell Wilson Mathematics Scholarship, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Cummings Family Scholarship, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award, St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program, The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship, The Smith Family Scholarship — Helping Kids Soar!

Gabriel DuBois — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship / Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) Scholarship, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Aribella Farrell — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Napa County Bar Association Scholarship, National Honor Society, Saints Athletic Association Scholarship, SHHS Community Service Awards, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — The Jeanne Bothe Award for Environment, St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship

Isabella Flores Zarate — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship

Skylar Freutel — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Community Projects Inc. Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, National Honor Society, SHHS Community Service Awards

Karl Gabriel — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Software and Systems Development, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Luis Galeano — Cummings Family Scholarship, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Sebastian Gallegos-Casas — Amy and Hank Stockton Scholarship, AVID stole, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Larry E. Varland Scholarship, SHHS FFA Scholarship

Roberto Garcia — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics

Juan Garcia Alvarez — AVID stole, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Arisbeth Garcia Perez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, The CFW Scholarship

Weston Granthem — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Nina Gregorutti — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (French), Chiaki lida '75, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, French Honor Society, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — Greta Ericson Award for Leadership

Tyler Greve — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Software and Systems Development

Monserrat Gutierrez Aguilar — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture

Gino Hanna — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, St. Helena Post 199 Dave Curtin Scholarship

Thomas Herdell — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Saints Athletic Association Scholarship, SHHS FFA Sash, St. Helena Carpy Gang Alumni Association Athletic Award

Osvaldo Hernandez — California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Jennifer Herrera — Appellation St. Helena Oenology/Viticulture Scholarship, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Cummings Family Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, National Honor Society, Rotary Bob Fellion FFA Scholarship

Andrew Hileman — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Software and Systems Development, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Gema Jimenez Ceja — Amy and Hank Stockton Scholarship, Associated Student Body Award, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, SHHS Community Service Awards, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award, The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship, The Smith Family Scholarship — Helping Kids Soar!

Joshua Johnson — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts

Nikos Kelperis — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship, St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship

Charles Knight — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Rowan Laird — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena — Peacemaking Scholarship, Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93

David Lopez — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish)

Justin Lopez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Jasmyn Lopez Alvarado — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, UpValley Women's Club Scholarship

Emiliano Maldonado — Appellation St. Helena Oenology/Viticulture Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award, SHHS FFA Sash

Karley Martin — Art Association Napa Valley Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design

Daisy Martin del Campo — Associated Student Body Award, AVID stole, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation Scholarship

Julian Martinez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture

Nicole Martinez — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Spirit Award, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Anahiz Martinez Alcala — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Cleo McClain — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Paul Alexander Scholarship Foundation, St. Helena Oddfellows Community Service Scholarship, St. Helena Rotary Scholarship — Interact, St. Helena Teachers' Association Scholarship, Stephen C. McCullagh Memorial Scholarship, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Jadon Meyer — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship

Willem Meyer — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Lily Moodenbaugh — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award

Kiara Munoz-Gonzalez — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Peyton Myers — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, St. Helena Native Sons Scholarship

Christopher Newhart — Ainsworth Family Scholarship, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, National Honor Society

Jade Nino Gonzalez — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award

Crystal Nunez — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund, SHHS FFA Sash

Uduak Okon — Bruce Frank Scholarship, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Community Projects Inc. Scholarship, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship

Reginald Oliver — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Stephen C. McCullagh Memorial Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Rudy Ortiz Nufio — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Efren Pelayo — Bruce Frank Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality

Prisila Ramirez — California State Seal of Biliteracy (French), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena — Violet Young Memorial Scholarship, French Honor Society, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship

Krystel Ramirez Ortega — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality

Fabrizio Reyes — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, French Honor Society, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS Class of 1952 Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Talia Ricci — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord – Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Software and Systems Development, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Kirsten Venge Memorial Scholarship, Lenore Hirsch-Jay Falk/Waller-Crafford Scholarship, Maggie Friedrich Scholarship Award, Shannon Nicole Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Scholarship, SHHS FFA Sash, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — The Jeanne Bothe Award for Environment, The Neal Family Scholarship, The Vicki Swims Scholarship, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Erin Ries-Juncker — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, The Schulze Family Foundation College Scholarship Program, Thespian Honor Cord

Jennifer Rios-Hernandez — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship

Mariela Rivera-Moreno — AVID stole, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Congresssman Mike and Janet Thompson Public Service Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Napa Valley Marathon Scholarship, Rotary Bob Fellion Nursing Scholarship, SHHS FFA Sash, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award, St. Helena Kiwanis Scholarship Program, The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship

Jesse Robinson — Associated Student Body Award, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma

Leonardo Rodriguez Guzman — Amy and Hank Stockton Scholarship, California State Employees Association Chapter 287 Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Harold U. Smith Memorial Scholarship, Jack L. Davies Ag Land Preservation Fund Scholarship, Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation's Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship

Melissa Romero Sam — Betty Wood Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Mark B. & Gerry Rhea Memorial Scholarship, Elks Larison High School Scholarship

Rhett Ryan — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Marj Preston Memorial Scholarship, Napa County Bar Association Scholarship, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Jake Salling — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award

Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Hernandez — California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Pope Valley Scholarship Fund

Elizabeth Sandoli — American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarship, Associated Student Body Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, National Honor Society, SHHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship

Zoe Schelhorn — Lola M. Thorburn Scholarship, St. Helena Performing Arts Scholarship

Zantos Segura — Amy and Hank Stockton Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship

April Shaw — Associated Student Body Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, The Hale Family Scholarship, Thespian Honor Cord

Keaton Smith — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Kiwanis Club of St. Helena — Dr. Bob Darter, National Honor Society, St. Helena Rotary Scholarship for Nursing/Health Care

Crickett Sosna — AVID stole, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Denise & Dave Smith Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Jack Kavanaugh Memorial Scholarship, Jerry and Michele Hyde Community College Scholarship in Memory of Bruce Frank

Weston Staid — California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Software and Systems Development, Napa Valley Marathon Scholarship, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — Marnie Cunningham Award for Community, State Seal of Civic Engagement

Madeline Sullivan — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Napa Chapter of Realtors Shane Scholarship, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award

Sofia Thompson — Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund

Alejandro Topete Esquivel — AVID stole, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Mexican-American Golf Association Napa Valley Chapter

Monserrat Torres — Elks Larison High School Scholarship

Anahi Vargas — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality

Jessica Vega-Zepeda — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship, French Honor Society, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, SHHS FFA Sash, UpValley Women's Club Scholarship

Andres Velazquez — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation Scholarship

Dulce Velazquez — Betty Wood Upward Bound Award, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture

Emilia Wagner — American Legion St. Helena Post 199 Scholarship, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Floral Design, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality

Ella White — Associated Student Body Award, California Scholarship Federation Sealbearer, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Agriscience, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, National Honor Society, SHHS Class of 1952 Memorial Scholarship, Wood Family Memorial Scholarship

Juliet Williams-Smith — Athletic Feat/Bicycle Works, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Food Service & Hospitality, St. Helena Preschool For All Scholarship in Memory of Jaime Rubio, UpValley Women's Club Scholarship

Mabel Wilms — CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ag Mechanics, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Ornamental Horticulture, Deanna Becker Scholarship Award, Ernie Navone Memorial Scholarship, Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Jack L. Davies Ag Land Preservation Fund Scholarship, John Brown Memorial Scholarship, Napa Chapter of Realtors Shane Scholarship, Napa County Farm Bureau Foundation's Aldo Delfino Memorial Scholarship, Pope Valley Scholarship Fund, Rotary Bob Fellion FFA Scholarship, SHHS FFA Sash, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce Scholarship

Oliver Wolf — CTE Pathway Completion Cord – Agriscience, CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Software and Systems Development, Tom and Lennis Giugni Memorial Scholarship

Alice Wrede — Al Ponce Scholarship in Memory of Terri Strange, Associated Student Body Award, California State Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish), CTE Pathway Completion Cord — Performing Arts, Dr. George & Elsie M. Wood Scholarship/Academic Excellence, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) Scholarship, Soroptimist International of St. Helena Scholarship — We Think You are Awesome Award

