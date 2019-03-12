Try 3 months for $3
St. Helena High School Class of 1968

The St. Helena Class of '68 held their 50th reunion at the Lakeside Grill in Yountville on Nov. 3, 2018. Front: Larry Merla, Sarah Niemi, Beth Farmer, Jim Schuh. Second row: Noburu Takaska, Susan Swegle, Nila Wheeler, Ellen York, Sabine Schulz, Donna Moberg, Linda Martin, Gail Ghiringhelli, Janice Jensen, Marcia Thompson, Susana DeLuna, Sarah Perez. Third row: Bob Rojas, Doug Wight, Ralph Rodriquez, Greg Hunter, Tim Spenser, Jody Wara, Rich Opatz, Dan Reyes, Steve Shaw, Mary Sculatti, Alice Monroy, Patty Nagy, Ranndy Pina, Joe Escareno, Patricia Smart, Sonya Marquez, Marlene Eisan, Jeff Fontana, Elaine Battuello, Ron Calderwood, Lon Gastelum. Top: Patrick Harrison, Alan Hardin, Paulette Pirio.

