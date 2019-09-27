The St. Helena High School Class of 1954 celebrated its 65th class reunion Sept. 14 at the Salvestrin residence in St. Helena.
The event started with a tour of the high school, followed by wine and hors d’oeuvres, and dinner by Oak Avenue Catering. The next day a small group met at Crane Park to play bocce and enjoy a picnic lunch.
You have free articles remaining.
Those attending were Barbara Brown Borges, George Bukow and wife Mary Ellen, Mary Laura Bulotti Ramponi, Mary Sue Farris Solaro, Pat Martinelli Cary and husband Jack, Harland Morley and wife Carolyn, Roy Raymond and wife Virginia, Ed Salvestrin and wife Susanne, Anita Santa Maria Gilbert, Richard Shurtz and wife Barbara, Sue Talcott Anderson, Ray Torres and sister Mary, Robert Trinchero and wife Evalyn, Mary Ann Van Ryn Balyeat and son Michael, Maurita Autenrieth McMurdo, and Nancy Cary Seal.
Unable to attend were Joan Booker Huffstutler, Paul Marcus, George Otterbeck, Ed Schulze, Ray Shurtz, Russ Wyer and class advisors Vincent and Claire Amendola.