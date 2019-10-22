Beauty queens rub shoulders with zombies in a Halloween-worthy new novel by a St. Helena High School grad.
Sarita Lopez’s “The Last Pageant in Texas,” written under the pen name S.L. Cunningham, is a young-adult novel about a beauty pageant in Beaumont, Texas that becomes ground zero for a zombie apocalypse.
Lopez, a member of St. Helena High School’s Class of 2004, describes it as a “southern dark comedy,” with a main character inspired by Scarlett O’Hara from “Gone with the Wind.”
“She’s beautiful, but she’s also very selfish,” Lopez said. “She has to learn to get along with others in order to survive. A lot of beauty queens are looked at as shallow people who wear glittery gowns. There are a lot of fun books out there that prove otherwise, and I wanted this to be one of them.”
Lopez self-published the book on Oct. 14, and she’s celebrating with a launch party at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St.
Lopez recommends the book to teenage fans of Isaac Marion’s zombie novel “Warm Bodies.”
“Zombies are so hot right now, and I’m a total zombie girl,” Lopez said, adding that she decided to self-publish so that she could get the book out before the zombie craze subsides.
Lopez credited St. Helena High School English teacher Tom Conlon with encouraging her to write during her senior year and setting her on the path to becoming a novelist.
“I don’t know if he even remembers me, but he’s a big part of all this,” she said.
Lopez is now a member of the Napa Valley Writers, where she serves as vice president and publicity chair. Her first book, “Fauxcialite,” was also released under the Cunningham pseudonym.
Lopez’s new book is available at Napa Bookmine.