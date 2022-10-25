St. Helena High School helps 'newcomers' learn English

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, St. Helena High School is featuring students and staff of the school's inaugural Newcomer class.

A newcomer is a student who has been in U.S. schools less than three years and is participating in a program designed to meet their academic and transitional needs with the primary goal of developing their English language proficiency.

I have been teaching for 10 years, eight of which have been at St. Helena High School. St. Helena was my very first teaching experience after completing my credential program at Chico State. I was a long-term substitute for Mrs. Parker while she was out on maternity leave in 2012. I then worked two years at a high school in the East Bay before returning to SHHS as a full-time Spanish teacher in 2014. I was born and raised in Napa and have been thrilled to be able to work and live in the place where I grew up.

When I began college, my original plan was to become an English teacher. However, after studying abroad in Costa Rica and falling in love with the language and culture, I decided to shift gears. I changed my major from English to Spanish and longed to share my love of language learning with students. However, I graduated from my credential program during a time when teachers were getting pink-slipped throughout the state, and it was especially hard for new teachers to get and retain jobs. I obtained my English credential just to have in my back pocket should I ever need it while applying for jobs. I have never used it … until now!

The World Languages department has worked hard to create classrooms that teach language acquisition in the most natural and engaging ways. When we thought about it, we asked why we didn’t have a similar class for our newcomer students who were learning English as a second language. A traditional English class and an English Language Acquisition class are two very different things. From there, our Newcomers class was born!

I am delighted to be the teacher for this wonderful group of people and students learning English. Each day we find something new and interesting to talk about. I have six kids from three different countries in this class. As they learn about St. Helena life and American culture, they also share about their lives. We discuss differences in slang, foods, and celebrations and what their hometowns are like. As I teach and correct their English, they teach and correct my Spanish. Our classroom is truly a space of joint, collaborative learning. Despite being in a new country with different customs, learning the ins and outs of a new school, and having limited English skills, these kids are some of my happiest students I see each day. I am honored to be a part of their journey here at St. Helena High School.

Newcomer class

Yenifer Orellana Villegas (Grade 12, 17 years old): Yenifer came to us in 2022 from Quelepa, an important archaeological site in eastern El Salvador. Yenifer has four sisters, Astriz, Rina, Idalia and Karen, and her mom, Maritza Villegas Montecinos. She likes St. Helena because the people here are nice. She aspires to get a job and her favorite food is sushi.

Hector Adolfo Ibate Xinico (Grade 12, 17 years old): Hector came to us in 2022 from Suchitepequez in southwest Guatemala. Hector has two sisters, Maribel and Lesbia, and really likes school. He envisions a future filled with travel.

Melvin Portillo Moreno (Grade 11, 16 years old): Melvin came to us in 2021 from Sensuntepeque in his mother’s home country of El Salvador. Melvin likes school and a morning coffee. He plans to work after high school.

Angel Calderon Estrada (Grade 10, 16 years old): Angel came to us in 2019 from Champerico, a port and beach town on the Pacific Ocean in southwestern Guatemala. Angel has five siblings, two brothers, Rolando and Fernando, and three sisters, Dilia, Raquel, and Maria Elena. Angel likes St. Helena because the people are nice. In his free time he likes to play soccer as he is a huge fan.

Kevin Gonzalez Hernandez (Grade 10, 16 years old): Kevin came to us in 2021 from San Miguel in eastern El Salvador. Among other things, San Miguel is known for an active volcano, knows to locals as Chaparrastique. Kevin has a brother, Alex, and two sisters, Zoe and Paola. His parents are Paola (mom) and Angel (dad). When asked what he likes about St. Helena, Kevin said the school and the food. His goals are to work, own a home, and care for his siblings and parents.

Daisy Gonzalez Ramirez (Grade 10, 16 years old): Daisy came to us in 2022 from the town of El Grullo, a small city in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. She has two siblings, Samantha and William, parents, Pedro and Yadira, and two remaining grandparents, Silverio and Maria. Daisy enjoys the smallness of St. Helena, and of course the food. She would love to continue her studies in New York and enjoys reading, eating, the gym, and traveling.