St. Helena High School senior Bryan Vega named June's 'Youth of the Month'

Bryan Vega, incoming senior at St. Helena High School, has been named the Youth of the Month for the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena.

Julian Frayre, teen director, said Vega is no stranger to this award as this is the third year in a row that Vega has been recognized as “Youth of the Month.”

“Time and time again, Bryan has proven to be a very dedicated and involved member in this teen program,” Frayre said. Additionally, Vega is a big part of the club family and is always looking for ways to not only help the club but his fellow peers as well.

Vega will be a senior and will be part of the Class of 2021. Frayre said, “Through the last few months Bryan has been very involved in all that we have done during our shelter-at-home virtual events. He’s participated in our Talk with a Cop zoom meetings, our club’s keystone virtual meetings and our thank you video to the local first responders/essential workers. He is a smart young man and we know that his future will be filled with great things and endless possibilities.”

For more information about the club, www.bgcshc.org.