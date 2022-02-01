 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena High School singers present 'An Evening of Opera'

St. Helena Performing Arts Center

The main entrance of the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School.

 Star file photo

The St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters and the St. Helena Unified School District Choir Program invite the community to "An Evening of Opera" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.

The St. Helena High School Chamber singers, conducted by Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo, will proudly debut as soloists performing art songs from composers including Mozart, Delibes and Chopin.

The recital will also feature a guest artist, tenor Gabriel Liboiron-Cohen, and pianist Joaquin Gallegos.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Admission is free with student ID. 

Masks must be worn inside the PAC at all times. Distancing between family groups is required. No eating or drinking are allowed inside the PAC or in the foyer.

WATCH NOW: Calistoga jazz singer Elaine Jennings performs 'Night and Day' at Hydro Grill with the Tritones

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News