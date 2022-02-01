St. Helena High School singers present 'An Evening of Opera'

The St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters and the St. Helena Unified School District Choir Program invite the community to "An Evening of Opera" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.

The St. Helena High School Chamber singers, conducted by Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo, will proudly debut as soloists performing art songs from composers including Mozart, Delibes and Chopin.

The recital will also feature a guest artist, tenor Gabriel Liboiron-Cohen, and pianist Joaquin Gallegos.

Tickets are $7 at the door. Admission is free with student ID.

Masks must be worn inside the PAC at all times. Distancing between family groups is required. No eating or drinking are allowed inside the PAC or in the foyer.