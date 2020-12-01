St. Helena High School student takes on Adopt A Family Program

For the first time in 18 years, a St. Helena High School teenager has taken on the leadership responsibilities of Grace Episcopal Church's Adopt a Family Program.

Traditionally, an adult member of the Grace Outreach Committee heads up the program for the church. This year, Daphne Steele wanted to find a way to make a difference and give back to her community. She plans to expand the program’s reach by focusing on going outside the church walls to try and build awareness in the community about this annual program.

Steele learned of the open leadership position and contacted Jennifer Muhlner, the former head of the program and a member of the Grace Outreach Committee, to learn how she could get involved. Muhlner said, “We are delighted to have a high-schooler get involved with the program bringing new ideas and a fresh, young perspective.”

Steele said, “Many families have lost their homes due to the Glass Fire and several parents in our community have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and shelter-in-place order. Especially this year, and after months of hardship, these families need support, and anyone can make a huge difference by signing up and adopting a family this holiday season.”