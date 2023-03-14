St. Helena High School's Environmental Club has been active in the local fruit gleaning effort, helping harvest fruit which would otherwise go unused. Here they are with harvested oranges from Jim and Tracy Sweeney's tree in St. Helena. The oranges went to the St. Helena Food Pantry. Food waste is a big contributor to climate change, accounting for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Shown here are, from left, Mya Moya, Aubrey Moura and Sade Muessel, co-president of the Environmental Club. If you'd like to participate in the fruit gleaning program, call Pam Smithers at 707-696-0530.
St. Helena High School students help with fruit gleaning project
