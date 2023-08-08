The St. Helena Historical Society will host its 19th annual Spirits of St. Helena Cemetery Discovery Walk on Sunday, Sept 24. There will be two tours, at 1 and 2:30 p.m.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with Patti Coyle and St. Helena High School’s drama students again," said research director Mariam Hansen. "This year’s focus is on Irish settlers who are buried in the St. Helena Public Cemetery."

“We’ve written scripts depicting immigration stories of pioneer family names that you’re going to recognize, including Greer, Fealy, Tainter, Dowdell, Conn and Dwyer,” Hansen said. “This is a chance to learn about some of the challenges and hardships our early settlers faced when they arrived in Napa Valley and began creating new lives for themselves.”

In the mid-1800s, Ireland was in the throes of the potato famine, and more than half of the population of the country emigrated to the United States.

The cemetery walk is an event that families can enjoy. Each tour will last about an hour, and tickets will be available at the gate: $20 for adults, $10 for those under 18. The tour will take place, rain or shine.

For more information, email shstory@shstory.org or call 707-967-5502.

