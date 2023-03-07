The St. Helena Historical Society’s lecture series continues with a look at the Napa Valley's "Pioneer Women of Diversity and Influence" at 7 p.m. March 16, in the Heritage Center Museum’s Community Room at 1255 Oak Ave.

Rebecca Yerger will discuss some of the pioneer women of St. Helena beginning with the Wappo, whose history dates back some 10,000 years. In addition to the Latino immigrants who came to the Napa Valley and shared their dynamic culture, there were African Americans and the Chinese, a labor force that worked in vineyards, quicksilver mines, hop farms, leather tanneries and laundries and helped build the railroads – before they were ultimately driven out by discrimination.

Yerger will discuss the influence of Laura Somersall, a famous Wappo-Pomo basket maker, teacher, lecturer and linguist. She will also talk about Eva Jennings, a Black woman who was St. Helena’s 1975 Citizen of the Year.

Emma Eels, another of these remarkable women, was an owner of Callustro Corp. Callustro manufactured household cleaning products made from a refined, sand-based native stone. In the 1880s the widowed Eels purchased 108 acres of Upvalley property and the company planned to take on rival brand cleansers Old Dutch and Sapolio.

In the 1800s, Electa Burnell Hartson was a trailblazing Napa County feminist and activist. While she dedicated her life to improving society, she balanced the roles of activist with the more traditional roles of mother and wife.

Yerger is a Napa County native who focuses on the history and cultural heritage of the county. She has authored the Napa Valley Register history column Memory Lane for more than 27 years and is recognized as a professional historic preservation consultant.

