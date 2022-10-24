St. Helena Historical Society hosts Rep. Mike Thompson Nov. 2

The St. Helena Historical Society will host U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Heritage Center Museum at 1255 Oak Ave.

Thompson, a St. Helena resident who's running for re-election to Congress, will talk about growing up in St. Helena.

Thompson will share the stage with Stephen Taplin, former president of the historical society. While Taplin left the Napa Valley, pursued a career and came back to his hometown after 50 years, Thompson stayed right here in the community where he grew up.

According to Taplin, “We've known each other since kindergarten. Both our families have deep roots in Napa Valley.”

Thompson is part of the York pioneer family, who originally came to St. Helena in the mid-1880s. His father, Charles E. Thompson, married into another pioneer family, the Fornis. Charles was born in St. Helena, joined the Army in 1936 and served 17 years in India. After returning to St. Helena, he worked in construction and later drove a school bus.

Thompson served in Vietnam. A combat Army staff sergeant/platoon leader, he was wounded and received a Purple Heart. He served in the state Legislature before being elected to Congress. Thompson maintains a home here and has two sons with his nurse practitioner wife Janet — one is a firefighter and the other is a sheriff's deputy.