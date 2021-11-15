St. Helena Historical Society opens Heritage Center Dec. 4

The St. Helena Historical Society is opening the doors to its new Heritage Center from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1255 Oak Ave.

The Center displays carefully curated artifacts from St. Helena’s past and describes many of the events and the people that shaped the growth of the community.

The Historical Society is now located in the former St. Helena Catholic School. The new Heritage Center houses office and collections storage space, permanent and rotating exhibit rooms, and a community lecture room. This is a place to preserve and exhibit local history and is a meeting place for local organizations.

“Having a space to showcase St. Helena’s story has always been part of the founding members’ vision,” said Stephen Taplin, MD, SHHS President. “Displaying artifacts and helping our community understand how each diaspora has contributed to our diverse culture have always been our overriding goals.”

One fascinating part of St. Helena’s history is the evolution of its agriculture industry — we weren’t always growing grapes. One of the earliest crops was wheat, which was milled for flour. In the mid-1800s immigrants began arriving in the Napa Valley. They brought their skills from their homelands, and for many, it was growing grapes and making wine. As immigrants arrived from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Switzerland, they planted European grape varietals and began producing wine commercially. The Chinese immigrants mined gravel for the railroad, then became the first vineyard labor force. The Mexican Braceros arrived to help with the harvest during WWII, when many of St. Helena’s men were serving in the military. As each immigrant group overcame obstacles, their culture and traditions contributed to the rich culture we enjoy today.

The St. Helena Historical Society is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2002 by local citizens. The coming year, 2022, marks 20 years that the group has been preserving the history of the St. Helena area. Thanks to the Heritage Center, the historical society is now able to exhibit and provide access to St. Helena's history.