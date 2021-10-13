St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center opens Saturday

For local history buffs who’ve been eager to peruse the St. Helena Historical Society’s massive collection in one place, the wait is almost over.

The historical society’s Heritage Center, located in the former St. Helena Catholic School, will open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, during the Harvest Festival.

“Words can’t tell how good it feels to see this come together,” said Helen Nelson of the St. Helena Historical Society.

She and other volunteers have spent countless hours during the pandemic renovating the new space, bringing the collection together, and setting up the exhibits.

The collection ranges from Babe Learned’s horse-drawn carriage to Wappo artifacts unearthed from the shores of the Napa River during the flood project. Much of it had been stashed in storage units and garages around town while the historical society searched in vain for a suitable place to display it.

The former Catholic school isn’t a permanent solution, but members of the society say it will do for now. They’ve extensively remodeled the former classrooms to provide museum-level temperature control and protect the most fragile items — like a 1915 map that lists the owner of every single St. Helena property — from ultraviolet light.