St. Helena Historical Society's firefighting exhibit continues through May 28

The St. Helena Historical Society kicked off its new exhibit, "The History of Firefighting," on Sunday at the Heritage Center at 1255 Oak Ave.

The featured presenter, longtime volunteer fireman Art Carr, shared stories of how a small town develops a fire department that can respond to the needs of its community. It took equipment, access to water and the dedication of generations of men — and finally women.

Carr’s collection of firefighting memorabilia is the focus of the new exhibit. There are storyboards, old newspaper clippings and photographs, leather fire helmets that date back to the late 1980s, fire hydrants, etc.

Carr discussed the way in which earlier generations managed open flames — they needed candles to see and fires to cook and stay warm. But it was easy for those open flames to get out of control. A fire department was an important part of a community’s infrastructure.

Efforts to create a formal fire defense in St. Helena date back to the 1800s. After the new water reservoir on Spring Mountain was put in service, water first flowed to the new water hydrants on Aug. 20, 1878. On Aug. 28 W.T. Simmons (a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient for bravery in the Civil War) called a meeting with the hope of forming a fire company. From this meeting and future sessions, Hose Company No. 1 was formed.

The first bell in the Spring Street tower was installed with great anticipation. This bell would call the volunteer firemen to respond to fires. This bell, however, wasn’t going to summon anyone with its weak “ping.” It was replaced with another bell that rang loud and clear enough to mobilize the town’s volunteer force.

"The History of Firefighting" will be on display during the month of May at the Heritage Center, open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at 1255 Oak Avenue, St. Helena.