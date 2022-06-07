St. Helena Historical Society's Heritage Center now open first Saturday of each month

Effective this June, the St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center museum will be open only on the first Saturday of every month, from noon to 4 p.m.

According to Historical Society President Stephen Taplin, “While we have been gratified by museum visits from both locals and visitors, we haven’t received enough traffic to justify our being open every week."

“We will continue to focus on our popular programs and rotating exhibits at the Heritage Center. We’ve been collecting artifacts, memorabilia and photographs for 20 years, and we remain committed to sharing these with our community," Taplin said.

The Historical Society plans to stage new rotating exhibits tracing the diversity and history of the St. Helena area. They are partnering with the Napa County Historical Society on “Hilos Visibles” ("Visible Threads"), a quilt-square exhibit about local Latino/Latinx history that will open in October.

The Historical Society was recently awarded a City of St. Helena nonprofit grant, and part of the award will go toward staging this exhibit. Also in October, the Historical Society will stage its 16th annual “Spirits of St. Helena Cemetery Discovery Walk” featuring St. Helena's Italian settlers.

The Historical Society was founded in 2002, and the organization is celebrating its 20th year. Many of the founding members are still members of its board of directors. The Heritage Center is at 1255 Oak Ave.