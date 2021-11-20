St. Helena Hospital Foundation hosts Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation is hosting the 3rd Annual AHEAD Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

The 2-mile untimed run and walk starts at 9 a.m. (check-in and registration at 8:30 a.m.) at Crane Park.

“We’re grateful to bring back the only Thanksgiving Day run and walk in the upper Napa Valley,” said Glen Newhart, President and CEO of St. Helena Hospital Foundation. “And since many of us will be gathering with family for the first time in a year or more, it’s the perfect opportunity to draw awareness to the importance of monitoring your family’s health history.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The AHEAD Turkey Trot, sponsored by Galleri multi-cancer early detection test, benefits the Adventist Health Early All-Around Detection (AHEAD) program, which identifies risk of hereditary cancer by encouraging and facilitating genetic screening.

“Thanksgiving brings multiple generations of family together to share gratitude,” said Candace Westgate, MD, founder of the AHEAD Program and a St. Helena obstetrician/gynecologist certified in Women’s Genomics Counseling. “So, it’s also a good time to check in with family about cancer history — you can take the preventative measures needed to keep celebrating the holidays together for years to come.”

Information about genetic cancer screening and family health history will be available at event check-in. In addition, the check-in area will include information from partner Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley, multiple giveaways, Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company coffee and healthy snacks.

Although the event is free, participants are asked to donate to the AHEAD Program or bring nonperishable foods to be distributed to families in need in the upper Napa Valley.

Participants are encouraged to register prior to the event online at adventisthealth.org/st-helena/ahead-turkey-trot and may also register at the event. Families with strollers and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. Participants are required to wear masks at registration, and are encouraged to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes.

To learn more about the free AHEAD Turkey Trot, visit the website or call 707-963-6208.