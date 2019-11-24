The St. Helena Junior Women teamed up with the Federated Women of St. Helena for the 45th annual Thanksgiving luncheon Nov. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church of St. Helena.
The Junior Women, who started the event, joined the Federated Women in 2017 to make the entire event even sweeter with the Federated Women's pies.
The meal served 48 older adults from St. Helena, Angwin, Calistoga and Pope Valley.
Sorensen Catering donated roasted turkeys, St. Helena Montessori students performed a piano concert, and the Presbyterian church hosted the luncheon.