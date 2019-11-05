The smoke from the Kincade Fire cleared up in time for St. Helena Elementary School's annual Halloween parade downtown last Thursday. The superhero-themed walk took kids down Oak Avenue, Spring Street, Main Street and Adams Street.
St. Helena kids march on Halloween
