St. Helena Little League's 60th season opens Saturday

This milestone year has special significance for several reasons. It’s the first Opening Day the League has been able to host in two years, and it marks the relaunch of SHLL’s Field Renovation Capital Campaign which started its first phase with new sod being laid on both Crane West and East fields last month.

The fields not only look incredibly beautiful, but the new sod was a critical first step to begin restoring the fields for player safety.

While the City owns the two fields at Crane Park, SHLL leases and manages them for the baseball season. SHLL boardmembers and parent volunteers have been the driving forces behind this year’s field improvements.

Thanks to support from SHLL sponsors, and working with the League’s landscaping partners, NapaScapes and Wight Vineyard Management team, along with the donation of equipment from SHLL parents Nate Morrill and Rob and Molly Soper, this important piece of the overall project was completed before the start of the season.

This season there are 20 teams in total between softball and baseball with over 220 players ranging in age from 6 to 14. There has been great enthusiasm throughout all the divisions, and a record number of players have joined the baseball and softball programs at the younger levels. They will be the future of SHLL.

Opening Day is always a fun, festive community building event. Everyone is invited to join SHLL for the Opening Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, and then stay to watch the Opening Day games.