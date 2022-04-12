St. Helena man reopens The Madrona in Healdsburg

St. Helena resident and San Francisco-based designer Jay Jeffers is set to open The Madrona, a newly renovated boutique hotel located in Healdsburg. Along with his brother, Kyle, a real estate financier, and Cory Schisler, a marketing expert, the team will open their doors in late April.
“We are excited to show off this magical property,” Jeffers said. “The accommodations, the food, the gardens and the history make it a one of a kind in a place known for one of a kinds.”
Jeffers and his partners purchased the hotel in 2021 for $8.6 million and have spent the last year and a half updating the rooms and grounds. Each of the 24 guestrooms/bungalows has been stylishly reimagined in an aesthetic that threads the needle between modern-eclectic and reverence for the property’s storied history.
John Alexander Paxton
In 1879 a humble homestead owned by the Hooten family just west of the growing town of Healdsburg came on the market.
As a symbol of his wealth and stature, John Alexander Paxton purchased the property for $10,500. Paxton — a San Francisco entrepreneur who had made his fortune in mining and dabbled in everything from lumber and banking to becoming an advocate for the state’s burgeoning wine industry — was a symbol of Northern California’s ascendancy.
As such, he hired two of the most popular builders at that time, Thomas J. Ludwig and his partner, George Guerne, so that they might build a grand gabled mansion. Ludwig and Guerne also owned hardware businesses and lumberyards, and they operated the Santa Rosa Planning Mill, the design-to-build one-stop shop of the day.
Built in the Victorian style, Paxton called the “ranch” the Madrona Knoll Rancho, and he traveled up on the newly opened train line on weekends. After Paxton died in 1888 the property was subdivided into smaller lots and changed hands until eventually being transformed by John Harry Muir in 1981 into an inn he called the Madrona Manor. In 1999 Bill and Trudi Konrad purchased the manor and elevated the dining experience by bringing in Chef Jesse Mallgren, who obtained national recognition by maintaining a Michelin star rating for 13 consecutive years.
Chef Jesse Mallgren
Jeffers and his team have wisely retained Mallgren to run their culinary program. And although the white tablecloths have been replaced by more casual accoutrements, the menu looks to retain the elegant flair of Mallgren, who is known for using French techniques enhanced with international influences and locally sourced seasonal items.
The Madrona also features Hannah’s Bar, a cocktail lounge that, according to Jeffers, has “a feminine touch” to honor the property’s original matriarch, Hannah Paxton.
The Madrona is managed by Mosaic Hotel Group, a collection of individually branded modern boutique hotels under the umbrella of Palisades Hospitality Group. Mosaics properties have included the North Block Hotel in Yountville and El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen on the Sonoma Plaza.
Leveraging Jeffers’ lifetime of design, the entire property has a chic, retro look and feel. Each wall is adorned by art — some new and some pieces retained from Paxton’s original collection. Each guest room and bungalow looks clean, full of light and comfortable, as it should. With prices that range from $750 to over $1,000 per night, near perfection is to be expected.
“We want to make every space interesting and inviting — a place where you can be intimate but also a place to come with friends and have fun,” Jeffers said. “When I first saw this place, I just couldn’t get it out of my head, and I am finding that other people feel that way, too.”
Biz Buzz: Napa Valley business news roundup
Catch up on the latest business Napa County business news.
