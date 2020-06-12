St. Helena man's autobiography details 78 years of 'Dirt Farmer's Son'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took St. Helena resident Terry Maurer only a decade to write his autobiography, “Dirt Farmer’s Son,” while it took him 78 years to live it.

“I enjoyed writing it,” Maurer said. “I thought I finished it in 2016, when Gutenberg (Transfer Printing) printed 100 copies of it.”

But then he added the 14th chapter, which deals with the Napa Valley. “It is only four or five pages, it is what you see when you come to the Napa Valley. Pretend you’re driving up Highway 29 from Napa all the way to Calistoga," Maurer said, and he describes his favorite places. Or, if you wish, pretend you’re driving the Silverado Trail … same thing.

Maurer ends both pretend drives in Calistoga, specifically at 1330 Lincoln Ave., the wine tasting room for CAMi Wines – owned by his daughter, Laurie Shelton, and named after Maurer’s granddaughter, Camille. Shelton has a vineyard on Silverado Trail, just north of Bale Lane. She started making wine in 2013.

Maurer said the book includes 30 photos of the Napa Valley, including one of last year’s Fourth of July Parade in Calistoga, attended by thousands of people.