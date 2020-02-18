On Thursday, March 5, Meghan Cox Gurdon will speak at St. Helena Montessori School about the importance and power of reading aloud, referencing her book “The Enchanted Hour.”
Her talk will highlight the art, science and benefits of reading aloud to all ages, especially after children learn to read on their own. Grounded in the latest brain science and behavioral research, and drawing widely from life and literature, “The Enchanted Hour” reveals the stunning advantages that await people of every age and background when they partake of this ancient practice.
The doors will open at 6:15 p.m., the evening will commence at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude around 7:30 p.m. There will be time for questions and books will be available to purchase. Tickets are $15 per person and $25 per couple. They can be purchased through Eventbrite or by visiting shmontessori.org.
The SHMS Parents’ Guild Speaker Series is sponsoring the evening and is proud to provide educational opportunities that support parents in their mission to raise children in today’s world. The Parents’ Guild endeavors to bring in expert speakers each year who address relevant issues that inform, instruct and inspire us, so parents can be more deliberate and thoughtful with both parenting and family life.
Cox Gurdon is an essayist, book critic, and former foreign correspondent who has been The Wall Street Journal’s children’s book reviewer since 2005. Her work has appeared widely, in publications such as the Washington Examiner, the Daily Telegraph, the Christian Science Monitor, the Washington Post, the San Francisco Chronicle, and National Review. A graduate of Bowdoin College, she lives in Bethesda, Maryland, with her husband, Hugo Gurdon, and their five children.
For more information regarding St. Helena Montessori or the Parents’ Guild Speaker Series, contact Ted Stonbely at (707) 963-1527 or ted@sthms.org.