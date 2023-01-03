 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena Native Sons hold Crab Feed Jan. 14

  • 0
Native Sons Hall

Members of St. Helena's Native Sons parlor pose outside the Native Sons Hall. From left are Rick Hanson, Mike Griffin, Phil Murphy, Nick Coy and Ted Laurent.

 Star file photo

The Native Sons of the Golden West #53 will hold its annual crab feed on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Native Sons Hall. 

The dinner will feature crab, salad, garlic bread, pasta, dessert and wine. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle. This is the club's only fundraiser.

Tickets are $85 and must be purchased in advance by calling Phil Murphy at 707-326-9701. 

The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millions of the crimson crustaceans to cross safely toward the sea.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News