St. Helena Native Sons hold Crab Feed Jan. 14

FOR THE STAR
The Native Sons of the Golden West #53 will hold its annual crab feed on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Native Sons Hall.
The dinner will feature crab, salad, garlic bread, pasta, dessert and wine. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle. This is the club's only fundraiser.
Tickets are $85 and must be purchased in advance by calling Phil Murphy at 707-326-9701.
Throwback Thursday: Napa County crab feeds through the years
Faces and Places March 26
Crab guy Steve Vosti
Calistoga native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Crab Feed guests
Fresh, iced crab served by Native Sons & Daughters
Kiwanis Crab Feed
St. Helena's FFA students
Soroptimist Crab Fest
Soroptimist Crab Fest
Soroptimist Crab Fest
Soroptimist Crab Fest
St. Helena Preschool For All
Crab Feed
Crab is served
Crab Feed
Crab Feed
Crab Feed
Crab feed group
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughters' Crab Feed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughters' Crab Feed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughters' Crab Feed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughters' Crab Feed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughters' Crab Feed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughters' Crab Feed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Calistoga Native Sons, Daughter's Crabfeed
Socializing at the tables of the Soroptimists Crab Feed
Waiting for the main event at the Soroptimists 41st Annual Crab Feed
Plenty of crab at the Soroptimists 41st Annual Crab Feed in St. Helena
Ready to go at the Soroptimists International of St. Helena Crab Feed
Dig in! Crab's up!
Steaming crab at the NSGW Crab Feed
Staging the feast at the Native Sons Hall
Celebrating at the 46th Annual Native Sons Crab Feed
420 guests fill Native Sons Hall for 46th Annual Crab Feed
Gary Kraus and Carrie Domogalla
Kitchen crew for Soroptimist St. Helena crab feed
Plenty of crab at the annual Crab Feed
Crab feed American Canyon 2015
Look who came to dinner at the Soroptomists crab feed
Ready for the big event
Good friends, good food, and good times at the Soroptimists crab feed
Kiwanis Crab Feed
Soroptimist International of St. Helena cooks
Daniela Mendoza and Sharon Lagunas
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!