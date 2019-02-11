Although Darrell Quirici is a native St. Helenan, he recently was recruited to join St. Helena Native Sons Parlor No. 53, which has been a part of St. Helena since 1885.
Quirici said, “I officially became a member of the parlor in September at the most recent induction ceremony. I received a text from Davie Pina in August 2017 telling me to get down to the hall and join him for the dinner/meeting as my boys and the McMullen twins were cooking dinner for that meeting.”
Quirici headed down to the hall and attended as Pina’s guest. He kept attending regularly as a guest until he was inducted into membership. He said, “I would encourage others to join the parlor because it’s a great chance to get to know a cross section of California-born gentlemen and provides the opportunity to volunteer for the parlor in different capacities. It’s a great group of guys from all walks of life that get together one Thursday a month — it’s not fancy but it’s good hometown fun.”
NSGW Parlor No. 53
St. Helena Parlor No. 53 Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) was founded Feb. 14, 1885, exactly 134 years ago. “In 1915 the NSGW built a beautiful and commodious hall on Spring Street, which is a splendid addition to the town,” wrote the St. Helena Star at that time.
Members meet once a month for dinner in their hall with 60 in attendance on average. Most members are longtime locals. There is camaraderie among the men, who like to reminisce about their youth. Dinner conversation is often about the good old days in St. Helena. Cigar smoking, once a regular feature, has gone out of fashion. Telling jokes is an important part of the dinner hour. Members can invite their male friends as guests.
John West also recently joined. He said, “I moved to St. Helena six years ago and didn’t know anyone. Two years later on a warm summer evening, I was walking by the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street. The front room was all lit up, the windows were open, the noise level coming thru the windows was loud, and at least 50 men were sitting around tables laughing, talking, shouting, sipping wine and beer and feasting. I said to myself: I think I want to join this group!”
Bruno Bartolucci,
Al Del Bondio
At one point in the 1970s the organization had few members and was on the verge of disbanding. Bruno Bartolucci would not let that happen, lending his own money to pay hall expenses. A recruitment drive brought the parlor back to viability and today there are around 150 members. For many years NSGW was run by Al Del Bondio and Bruno Bartolucci. Al Del Bondio loved to cook for the group. When Bruno died in 2010, his son Bill continued to volunteer.
Today Phil Murphy is the president and driving force behind Parlor No. 53. His helpers are Nick Coy, Mike Griffin and Ted Laurent.
Murphy views his work for the Native Sons Hall as a gift to the community. He is leading the effort to raise money for upgrades to the hall and is the one man who keeps everything running smoothly.
The primary fundraiser for Parlor No. 53 is the annual crab feed, which was held on Jan. 12 with 400 diners in attendance.
Griffin, Coy and Laurent do the cooking for the event, having taken over for Del Bondio and Bartolucci. Also helping are Jimmy Laurent, George Tagliaferri and Randy Wiig. The event is never advertised, relying on word of mouth to sell all tickets every year. Some members reserve a whole table for their group or family. This fundraiser provides the majority of the funds needed for maintenance of the Native Sons Hall.
Nick Coy, Dale Brown
Nick Coy has been a member for 40 years. He and Sonny Barajas joined together, mostly because their men friends were already members. Coy likes attending the monthly dinners and appreciates the NSGW’s commitment to preserving California history. Being a fix-it guy, Coy pitches in to fix toilets, floors, locks and whatever is needed.
Coy’s favorite activity is the Native Sons Car Show, held every year. Members and their friends bring a unique vehicle for display, be it cars, trucks, boats or tractors. Last year, Frank Pina won best of show for his tractor. Friendships are renewed each month, which means many members sit with their same friends each month.
Dale Brown recently recalled his time as a NSGW member, “Martin Anderson recruited me in 1974-75. I was president immediately before Bill Bartolucci. Jay Smith was finance officer. W.W. “Jack” Lyman was a member. Chris Schuh and I would pick him at his home near the Bale Mill. Gilman Clark was long time member.”
Brown continued, “Theodore (Ted) Corbella was a longtime member who gifted some securities to the Parlor. Mike Landis donated the trees in front of the building and we had a planting ceremony. We had some great times centered around fellowship.”
John West, Darrell Quirici
New member John West said, “I belong to a several local lodges and organizations. Native Sons is the most laid back and the most fun. The range of ages of the members is all the way from men in their late 20s and 30s (many of whose fathers and grandfathers were Native Sons) to members in their 70s and 80s who were born here and have been Native Sons their whole adult lives. Phil Murphy is a local treasure. The Native Sons Hall is his child. He’s been our leader and inspiration for decades. I don’t know what we’ll do to replace him when someday he retires. There’ll never be another Phil Murphy.”
Darrell Quirici said the Native Sons Hall is “truly a jewel of our community.” It is the largest event space within city limits and the most affordable. “Fundraisers, wedding receptions, memorial and post-funeral gatherings, private parties — you name it and it’s probably been held at the Native Sons Hall,” he added.
Besides the maintenance of the 1915 building, the Native Sons also donate to other causes, including the statewide NSGW Foundation Cleft Palate Fund, founded in 1953, which helps children who are born with a cleft palate or other cranio-facial birth defects.
Locally, the group donates $2,000 in four scholarships a year to St. Helena High school graduates, they support the high school band, choir, and athletics. They also support Boy Scouts, St. Helena Fire Department and others. The NSGW Historical Preservation Foundation, supported by parlor 53, donated to the preservation of the historic Bale Grist Mill.
Many groups rent the hall for their events, including Rotary (meetings), Soroptomist (crab feed), Improved Order of Redmen (meetings), Pocahontas (meetings) and the Sons of Italy (meetings and crab feed).