OddToberfest

The Odd Fellows hold their inaugural OddToberfest in September 2018.

The St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167 celebrates its second OddToberfest at 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1352 Main St., in the rear parking lot next to Steves Hardware.

The autumnal festival will celebrate the bounty of harvest and the simple pleasures it provides: sausage, lamb, sauerkraut, pretzels, fine wine, craft beers and live polka music.

The $15 entry fee includes a collectible beer or wine glass, and additional food and drink will be available for purchase. The event is family-friendly, and children get in free.

