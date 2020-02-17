From the rapturous ovations for “Mamma Mia” to the top awards at band and choir festivals, the students in St. Helena High School’s performing arts programs have won over audiences and judges.
All the while, the St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters have been cheering them on, helping them pay their way, and awarding scholarships to inspire their future endeavors.
“These programs turn kids who are followers into leaders,” said boardmember Mary Lenney.
The boosters credit the programs’ success to the students and their teachers: Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo (choir), Anna-Alicia Fullmer (band) and Patti Coyle (drama).
“They put their heart and soul into these programs,” said board president Suzanne Nicholas. “Our role is to put the icing on the cake.”
The boosters award scholarships to outstanding students, underwrite the Saints Got Talent contest, manage raffles to benefit programs, and help pay travel expenses for band, choral and drama trips. Last year the boosters awarded $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors David Meyer, Ileene Christianson-Torres, Mia Pelosi, Nick Jewerowski and Frank Lenney.
Organizers hope to raise $10,000 from their annual letter campaign in April. With trips to New York and Hawaii scheduled next year, “we want to ramp up to be prepared to offer more support for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as what the needs are for this year,” Nicholas said.
“We’re very lucky to have these performing arts programs,” said Lisa Pelosi, a member of the boosters and a school board trustee. “At a lot of schools, they’re one of the first things that get cut.”
Supporters say performing arts programs help students express themselves, build confidence and find their niche.
“Everyone is welcome, regardless of skill or talent,” Nicholas said. “If you want to get up there and perform, you are absolutely welcome. The camaraderie and the family feel that these departments have are amazing.”
Lenney said her son Frank “wouldn’t be the kid he is today” had it not been for the St. Helena schools and their performing arts programs.
She said Frank had a hard time when he was attending school in Middletown. On his first day in St. Helena, he struck up a friendship with drama student Nick Jewerowski. Frank went on to appear in shows like “Mamma Mia” and played the lead role of Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof." He also excelled as a Saints defensive lineman.
By crossing over between drama, choir and football, Frank “made it cool” to be in the performing arts and helped bring more male students into the programs, Pelosi said.
Performing arts programs expose students to first-class professionals, Nicholas said. Oscar-winning director Francis Ford Coppola sat down with the cast of “The Outsiders” to share insights he’d gleaned from his 1983 film adaptation.
The boosters were established after the former high school auditorium was condemned, when what is now the St. Helena Performing Arts Center was in the earliest planning stages. The organization was initially set up to support the performing arts at all four schools, but in practice its efforts have always been limited to the high school, and its mission has been amended accordingly.
To learn more about the St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters, email Nicholas at suzyree3@gmail.com. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 49, St. Helena, CA 94574.