St. Helena photographer Natalie Webb already winning awards at age 9

You might find Natalie Webb out in a vineyard, snapping one of her award-winning photos — that is, when she’s not working on her multiplication tables.

Natalie's only 9 years old, but her bright, colorful photos have won second place two years in a row in the Budding Artist category of the agricultural photo contest held by the California Farm Bureau’s magazine, California Bountiful.

“I thought the lighting was nice, and the cobwebs and dew made the grapes prettier,” the St. Helena Elementary School student told the magazine about her latest award-winning photo, taken with her mom’s phone and published when she was 8.

At age 7 she shot a close-up photo of grapes ripening on a leafy vine. When she found out it won second place in a statewide contest with competitors as old as 13, “my whole mouth came open and I couldn’t talk.”

“I usually take pictures of my little brother and my cat,” said Natalie, who attends St. Helena Elementary School.

Do they like being photographed?

“I do not know about my cat because he tries to run away, but Nicholas usually smiles,” Natalie said.

She said she doesn’t have any photo shoots lined up right now, but she definitely wants to be a photographer when she grows up.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

