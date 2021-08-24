St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill on a life of love and music with singer Wesla Whitfield

When it came to the late singer Wesla Whitfield and her husband/piano accompanist Mike Greensill, it was always hard to disentangle the music from the love.
That’s one of the lessons of “The Whitsill Scrapbook,” a comprehensive and abundantly illustrated survey of the couple’s personal lives and careers in the world of jazz and cabaret.
The St. Helena couple launched the project shortly after Whitfield became ill with cancer. By the time she died in 2018, she and Greensill had written their autobiographies up until the point they met.
After she died, Greensill discovered her old diaries, which offered her views on performing and recording.
“In her memory I was determined to finish it,” Greensill said. “So I did the rest, writing about our creative life and our personal life.”
The creative life included more than 20 recorded albums and countless gigs: the Plush Room in San Francisco, the White Barn in St. Helena, Silo’s in Napa, Carnegie Hall in Manhattan, and the Map Room of the White House during a Clinton-era luncheon. The guest list was illustrious but the piano “sounded like crap,” Greensill recalls.
On the personal side, the book offers an intimate glimpse into the couple’s 32-year marriage, punctuated by the illustrations Whitfield frequently drew for her husband. They are by turns affectionate, self-deprecating, droll and bawdy.
Their relationship began on strictly musical terms, the English-born jazz pianist backing the California-born, classically trained interpreter of the Great American Songbook.
“She taught me to appreciate the song’s story, and I taught her how to swing more,” Greensill said. “The two of us coming from those different directions made a better one.”
They played together for three or four years before they became romantically involved. Both were married to other people at the time.
“As I say in the book, one day we were out for a drink after a show and she pulled my tie and we kissed and we realized, oh, there’s something else going on here,” said Greensill. “I’d always admired her as a talent and as a person. Looking back I figure I was probably always in love with her.”
“There’s no better training for marriage than being someone’s accompanist in stressful situations,” he added.
Although Whitfield always hesitated to discuss it in interviews, the book describes the senseless and apparently random shooting in 1977 that left Whitfield paralyzed from the waist down for the rest of her life.
Greensill decided not to spare any gory details of life as a paraplegic, right down to the awkward carrying out of various bodily functions, because he suspects that everyone’s curious but afraid to ask.
“I don’t know how much she would have allowed in there … but I didn’t want to leave anything out,” he said. “I think she would have been OK with it.”
For as difficult as it was, Whitfield’s disability didn’t define their marriage, Greensill said.
“I fell in love with a woman, not a person in a wheelchair,” he said.
Whitfield similarly wanted to be recognized as a singer, not a singer in a wheelchair. She was convinced that the wheelchair hurt her career, no matter how much people tried — or pretended — to ignore it.
“She often said, ‘We should get into Christian music. Then everybody would feel sorry for me and we’d make a fortune,’” Greensill recalled with a laugh.
Greensill always enjoyed taking solo turns while Whitfield took a break, but for the most part he was happy to play sideman. Saying he wrote the book on jazz/cabaret piano accompaniment wouldn’t be an exaggeration — it’s called “Playing for Singers” and he published it in 2013.
Greensill tailored his playing to complement Whitfield’s vocals, which critics praised for their pure tone and lack of ostentation.
“Very pure, no melismas, no screaming last notes — well, very few,” Greensill said of Whitfield’s singing. “We were both purists. It’s the song that matters, and the story the song is telling. She always wanted to show that and not herself, in a way.”
“Which isn’t a good thing for show business success,” he added.
The book contains detailed notes on the recording of each album, from who played what to who didn’t like the cover design. If you want to know who was responsible for the eerie, atonal bass riff on Whitfield’s 1999 recording of “Blue Moon” — one of the highlights of her career, in Greensill’s opinion — the book has your answer. (Spoiler alert: It's Michael Moore.)
There are accounts of recording sessions both blissful, like the “Let’s Get Lost” album featuring saxophonists Gary Foster and Ken Peplowski, and surreal, like the collaboration with the Kronos Quartet in a vast studio where Greensill could scarcely see the other musicians.
Writing the book gave Greensill a chance to revisit favorite albums like “With a Song in My Heart,” a compilation of Rodgers and Hart tunes, and “Message from the Man in the Moon,” featuring only Whitfield and Greensill.
Jazz aficionados, cabaret buffs and fellow singers adored Whitfield — Tony Bennett called her a “wonderful singer” — but she was never a household name outside those circles.
Every time the couple felt like they were on the verge of a big break, circumstances intervened. Like the time in 1994 when they were booked for a three-month, six-night-a-week residency at the famed Oak Room in the Algonquin Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.
CBS Sunday Morning interviewed Whitfield for a 9-minute piece that was scheduled to run the week they opened, but it got pre-empted by breaking news. It finally aired the week they closed, in time to pack the last few shows but too late to vault Whitfield’s career to the next level.
Instead they had a loyal but niche fanbase, rave reviews from critics, and “big crowds in small rooms,” as Greensill said.
Greensill hopes the new book will help the music they made live on.
“My dream is that in 50 years if some young nerd who likes American popular songs finds this in a used bookstore … maybe he’ll go listen to some of (Wesla’s) records,” Greensill said.
Greensill will be selling “The Whitsill Scrapbook” at a booth at Friday’s St. Helena Farmers’ Market. It’s also available at mikegreensill.com and via email at mikegreensill@gmail.com.
