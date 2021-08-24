St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill on a life of love and music with singer Wesla Whitfield

“I don’t know how much she would have allowed in there … but I didn’t want to leave anything out,” he said. “I think she would have been OK with it.”

For as difficult as it was, Whitfield’s disability didn’t define their marriage, Greensill said.

“I fell in love with a woman, not a person in a wheelchair,” he said.

Whitfield similarly wanted to be recognized as a singer, not a singer in a wheelchair. She was convinced that the wheelchair hurt her career, no matter how much people tried — or pretended — to ignore it.

“She often said, ‘We should get into Christian music. Then everybody would feel sorry for me and we’d make a fortune,’” Greensill recalled with a laugh.

Greensill always enjoyed taking solo turns while Whitfield took a break, but for the most part he was happy to play sideman. Saying he wrote the book on jazz/cabaret piano accompaniment wouldn’t be an exaggeration — it’s called “Playing for Singers” and he published it in 2013.

Greensill tailored his playing to complement Whitfield’s vocals, which critics praised for their pure tone and lack of ostentation.