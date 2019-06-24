The City of St. Helena begins its Fourth of July celebrations with the second annual decorated bike parade on Thursday, July 4.
Participants and their patriotic bicycles should meet on Starr Avenue at Harvest Lane at 4:45 p.m., where popsicles will be handed out as the group gathers. The parade will begin at 5 p.m., making its way down Hunt Avenue to Lyman Park for the 12th Annual Independence Day Concert by the Saint Helena Community Band.
The concert will be a broad mix of popular tunes, rock’n’roll, Latin and patriotic music, including familiar Sousa marches. It kicks off at 5:30 p.m., accompanied by root beer floats donated from A&W St. Helena. The Saint Helena Community Band draws local musicians, young and old, to perform free community concerts. It is a public, nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2007 by Francis Ford Coppola.
After the concert at Lyman Park, people should make their way to Crane Park, where the evening celebrations will be held, including the fireworks show.
Attendees can claim their viewing spots on the West Baseball Field at Crane Park or St. Helena Primary School Field as early as 6:30 p.m. There will be food, beer, and wine available from 6:30-9 p.m., provided by local nonprofits. In addition, family-friendly lawn games and competitions will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., accompanied by live music on the ball field. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
A portion of the fireworks are paid for by the City of St. Helena and it is with great thanks to Trinchero Family Estates, 2019 Freedom Sponsor, for helping make the fireworks show possible. Fourth of July Fireworks are a collaboration of many individual donations and sponsors, including Long Meadow Ranch and Acres Home and Garden.