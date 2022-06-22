St. Helena plans Fourth of July celebration

Fireworks are out, but fun is in at St. Helena's annual Fourth of July celebration.

In lieu of the traditional fireworks show — which might be gone for good in this age of destructive wildfires — the city is offering a bicycle parade, a concert at Lyman Park, a movie at Crane Park, and wine barrels decorated with patriotic color schemes.

The Cameo Cinema and St. Helena Parks and Recreation are hosting a free showing of "A League of Their Own" at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Crane Park. Family-friendly activities will start at 6 p.m., and there will be free popcorn throughout the movie.

The bike parade starts at 3 p.m. Monday, July Fourth, at the corner of Starr Avenue and Harvest Lane. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bikes, scooters and themselves. The St. Helena Parks and Recreation Commission will present awards for the best-decorated bikes.

The bike parade will travel to Lyman Park just in time for a performance of patriotic tunes by the Saint Helena Community Band at 5 p.m. Food and children's entertainment will be available at Lyman Park starting at 3 p.m. A&W is donating free root beer floats.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to redecorate their wine barrels in patriotic colors by July 1 for display at home or at Lyman Park July 2-11.

For details, go to cityofsthelena.org/parksrec.