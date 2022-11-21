St. Helena plans wine barrel tree, other holiday events

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce's "Holidays in St. Helena" event series was scheduled to begin with the lighting of the downtown wine barrel tree at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the corner of Hunt Avenue and Main Street.

After the Star went to press, representatives of the Chamber, the city, the St. Helena Fire Department, and Santa were set to flip the switch on the 32-foot tree, in an event featuring live music and holiday sweets. The tree will stay up through Jan. 2.

Also on tap during the holidays:

• Snow in St. Helena: Experience snowfall in the heart of the downtown shopping district from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

• Santa in St. Helena: Santa will appear next to the wine barrel tree for family photo opportunities, in an event featuring music, vendors and more from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

• Saxophones in St. Helena: Experience the sounds of the holidays in St. Helena with musical sets at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, next to the wine barrel tree. The event is sponsored by Erosion and Oak Avenue Catering.

• Community ornament making: Bring friends and family to make ornaments from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, next to the wine barrel tree. No pre-registration required.