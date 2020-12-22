St. Helena police deliver Christmas gifts to seniors

School Resource Officer Melissa Brown carries gifts to be delivered to the homes of local seniors.
Community Service Officer Laurie Furlani gets ready to leave the St. Helena Police Department with a truck full of gifts for local seniors.
Sgt. Fil Bianco delivers a gift as part of the St. Helena Police Officers' Association's Senior Holiday Project.
STAR STAFF
Members of the St. Helena Police Department and a team of volunteers delivered Christmas gifts Monday as part of the St. Helena Police Officers' Association's Senior Holiday Project.
The police placed Christmas trees at Steves Hardware and Smiths Pharmacy, with ornaments featuring gift ideas for local seniors. Many seniors suffered hard times during the pandemic and requested basic needs like warm clothing and food.
Members of the community bought 102 gifts, which were delivered on Monday along with boxes of food.
WATCH NOW: LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? CHOOSE TO DONATE THIS CHRISTMAS PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Cyclery
This barrel outside St. Helena Cyclery shows Santa riding a bicycle.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Amelia Claire
A decorative wine barrel in front of Amelia Claire.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Grinch
The Grinch rides high on a wine barrel outside the Micheli home on Crinella Drive.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Chamber of Commerce
A decorative wine barrel in front of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates
A decorative wine barrel in front of Yvonne Rich Exclusive Estates.
Jesse Duarte, Star
E.R. Sawyer Jewelers
A decorative wine barrel in front of E.R. Sawyer Jewelers.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Gillwoods Cafe
A decorative wine barrel in front of Gillwoods Cafe.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Fideaux
A decorative wine barrel in front of Fideaux.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Real Estate
A decorative wine barrel in front of St. Helena Real Estate.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Odd Fellows
A decorative wine barrel in front of the Odd Fellows Building.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Main Street Bookmine
A decorative wine barrel in front of Main Street Bookmine.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Cameo Cinema
A decorative wine barrel in front of the Cameo Cinema.
Jesse Duarte, Star
St. Helena Bistro
A decorative wine barrel in front of St. Helena Bistro.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Sportago
A decorative wine barrel in front of Sportago.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Findings
A decorative wine barrel in front of Findings.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Meuse Gallery
A decorative wine barrel in front of Meuse Gallery.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
A decorative wine barrel in front of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Tiffany and Kids
A decorative wine barrel in front of Tiffany and Kids.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Steves Hardware
A decorative wine barrel in front of Steves Hardware.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Pennyweight
A decorative wine barrel in front of Pennyweight.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
A decorative wine barrel in front of Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Daisy
A decorative wine barrel in front of Daisy.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!