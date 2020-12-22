St. Helena police deliver Christmas gifts to seniors

Members of the St. Helena Police Department and a team of volunteers delivered Christmas gifts Monday as part of the St. Helena Police Officers' Association's Senior Holiday Project.

The police placed Christmas trees at Steves Hardware and Smiths Pharmacy, with ornaments featuring gift ideas for local seniors. Many seniors suffered hard times during the pandemic and requested basic needs like warm clothing and food.

Members of the community bought 102 gifts, which were delivered on Monday along with boxes of food.

WATCH NOW: LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING? CHOOSE TO DONATE THIS CHRISTMAS

PHOTOS: HOLIDAY WINE BARREL TOUR IN ST. HELENA