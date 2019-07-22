The St. Helena Police Department will host National Night Out, a free family event, from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lyman Park.
There will be a bounce house, bike rodeo, raffle prizes, St. Helena Peace Officers Association (POA) fundraising bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts, a fire truck display, food, music and a kids movie starting at 8 p.m.
SHPD K9 Barrett and his handler, Officer Steve Coultrup, will offer a meet-and-greet and demonstration.
The free raffle will be held before the movie. There is no fee – the winner just needs to be present at the time of the raffle and have participated in one event.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The event enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, develops a sense of community, and brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Sponsors include Nimbus Arts, Cameo Cinema, Gott’s Roadside, Chokolatte, Napa Valley Vintners, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, Farmstead, 360 Health and Wellness, Clif Family Winery, La Prima Pizza and Safeway.