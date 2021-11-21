 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Helena Police Officers’ Association delivers meals to seniors

The St. Helena Police Officers’ Association (SHPOA) helped Meals on Wheels spread extra cheer last week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meals On Wheels (MOW) offers a home-delivered meal program serving meals for seniors ages 60 and over who are home-bound and/or unable to shop and cook. Volunteer delivery drivers deliver the freshly prepared meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A key component of the program is consistent contact with senior clients. This contact not only reduces senior isolation, but ensures their safety on a daily basis.

This year, members of the SHPOA picked up the pre-packaged meals in Napa and delivered them to local senior citizens who are signed up with MOW. During the deliveries, the SHPOA members took time to talk to the seniors and see how their day was going and deliver their meal. The deliveries were completed the week of the Nov. 15-19. St. Helena VIPS (Volunteer In Police Services) assisted SHPOA members with the deliveries.

Look out for the SHPOA’s next project in December, where members will set up Christmas trees with ornaments at some local businesses, including a senior's Christmas wish list. Monetary donations going exclusively toward community projects can sent to P.O. Box 187, St. Helena, CA 94574.

Iraq War veteran and St. Helena native LJ Montelli talks about his new job as a St. Helena police officer.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels

Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to 2019 levels

WASHINGTON — The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News