St. Helena Police Officers’ Association delivers meals to seniors

The St. Helena Police Officers’ Association (SHPOA) helped Meals on Wheels spread extra cheer last week leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meals On Wheels (MOW) offers a home-delivered meal program serving meals for seniors ages 60 and over who are home-bound and/or unable to shop and cook. Volunteer delivery drivers deliver the freshly prepared meals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A key component of the program is consistent contact with senior clients. This contact not only reduces senior isolation, but ensures their safety on a daily basis.

This year, members of the SHPOA picked up the pre-packaged meals in Napa and delivered them to local senior citizens who are signed up with MOW. During the deliveries, the SHPOA members took time to talk to the seniors and see how their day was going and deliver their meal. The deliveries were completed the week of the Nov. 15-19. St. Helena VIPS (Volunteer In Police Services) assisted SHPOA members with the deliveries.

Look out for the SHPOA’s next project in December, where members will set up Christmas trees with ornaments at some local businesses, including a senior's Christmas wish list. Monetary donations going exclusively toward community projects can sent to P.O. Box 187, St. Helena, CA 94574.