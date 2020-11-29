 Skip to main content
St. Helena police play Santa for local seniors

Christmas tree at Steves Hardware

The St. Helena Police Officers' Association installed one of the Christmas trees for their Senior Holiday Project at Steves Hardware on Nov. 25. Pictured here, from left, are Ron Menegon, Sgt. Fil Bianco, School Resource Officer Melissa Brown, Community Service Officer Laurie Furlani and Ron Stice.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Police Officers’ Association wants to give local seniors a merry Christmas with its Senior Holiday Project.

The association wanted to give back to the St. Helena community that’s been through so much in 2020, so it teamed up with Rianda House and asked local seniors what they wanted for Christmas.

The SHPOA received more than 100 applications, many from seniors who had suffered loss through the wildfires or the COVID-19 pandemic. Some requested basic needs, like warm clothing and food.

The requested items are listed on homemade ornaments placed on Christmas trees at Steves Hardware and Smiths Pharmacy (another goal of the project was to promote local shopping). Donors can choose an ornament and deliver the requested gift – wrapped or unwrapped – to Steves, Smiths or the St. Helena Police Department by Dec. 18.

The SHPOA is also conducting a food drive at Sunshine Foods.

Members of the POA will deliver gifts and food to the seniors during the week of Christmas.

Monetary donations can be made to the SHPOA via Venmo (StHPOA) or check: P.O. Box 187, St. Helena, CA 94574.

The POA wishes to thank Rianda House, Steves, Smiths, Napa Soap Company, the Cameo Cinema, That Pizza Place and the many locals who’ve helped with the project.

