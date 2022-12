The St. Helena Police Officers' Association is asking the community to help seniors' Christmas wishes come true this year.

Go to Steves Hardware or Smiths Pharmacy and find one of the Senior Giving Trees. Each tree is decorated with wish lists for local seniors.

Pick one or more, complete the wish by Dec. 16, and return the wrapped gift to the tree or to the St. Helena Police Department. Remember to put the paper "ornament" on the present so the police know which senior the present belongs to.