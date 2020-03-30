St. Helena police volunteer at food pantry

St. Helena Police Officer Melissa Brown and police volunteers David and Linda Williams volunteer Friday at the St. Helena Community Food Pantry at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church. The Odd Fellows recently took over distribution duties at the pantry, which continues to feed hungry families while the shelter-at-home order is in effect.

